Bloom Technology Enters into a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Kontur, AI Specialist Company Based in North America, to Engage in Co-Developing Smart City Projects Using Blockchain Technology

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - Bloom Technology, one of the fastest-rising blockchain expert companies developed a fully decentralized blockchain "Locus Chain" even capable of operating on mobile devices with low computational power, announced that it has executed a strategic business partnership agreement with Kontur, an AI company in the U.S. to cooperate on all upcoming AI Smart City projects. The U.S.-based Kontur developed a "Mapping & Geospatial Data Solution" applied to smart cities, and also provides artificial intelligence data analysis and prediction solutions in response for natural disasters, which are increasing in scope and severity due to the overcrowded regions across the Earth.
Through the strategic partnership agreement, Kontur has agreed to cooperate as the leading technology partner for all smart city projects of Bloom Technology and also to appoint Locus Chain as the blockchain partner for all AI DATA solutions currently in service. Kontur currently supplies its technology to PDC (Pacific Disaster Center), an artificial intelligence big data analysis entity that provides disaster analysis prediction solutions to NGO and governments of over 70 different countries around the world, and has decided to co-develop various convenience solutions and technologies, necessary for smart city businesses where data authentication and effective data distribution is crucial, with Bloom technology's highly scalable blockchain.
The business partnership agreement between Bloom Technology and Kontur symbolizes the great significance of the companies entering the global AI smart city businesses, with plans to apply the next-generation blockchain Locus Chain to all smart city projects conducted by Kontur in the future.
Arben Kane, the CEO of Kontur, is an investor and advisor to several blockchain projects such as IOTA and BadgerDAO, and is acknowledged as an expert that leads the blockchain and AI industries.
Arben Kane said, "The technology that needs to be applied to the field of smart city must be a decentralized public blockchain that guarantees the highest scalability and performance, which is very rare to find. After reviewing several blockchain protocols around the world, I strongly believe 'Locus Chain' is the only solution that is stable and suitable for this project. The collaboration between Bloom Technology and Kontur will create an unprecedented ecosystem in unexplored blockchain territory." "With existing know-how and new technologies, we will definitely lead Bloom Technology's smart city project to success," he added, expressing his firm will and confidence.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/121529_0f844a12e47598b1_001full.jpg
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/121529_0f844a12e47598b1_002full.jpg
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/121529_0f844a12e47598b1_003full.jpg
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/121529_0f844a12e47598b1_004full.jpg
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/121529_0f844a12e47598b1_005full.jpg
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/121529_0f844a12e47598b1_006full.jpg
USA, New York 444 Madison Ave,
18th Floor, NY 10022
USA, Hawaii 1305 North Holopono St,
Ste 2 Kihei, HI 96753
Poland ul. Bitwy Warszawskiej
1920 r. 7, 02-366 Warszawa
Contact for PR:
misha@kontur.io
BLOOM TEHCNOLOGY :
Korea Office: RM 802, Pangyo Seven Venture Valley1 2dong, 15, Pangyo-ro 228beon-gil, Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea (13487)
Contact for PR:
David Wang
david@bloomtechnology.co.kr
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121529
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.