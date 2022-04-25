Introducing Quint, A Venture Connecting The Metaverse In New Ways

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - Quint, a revolutionary blockchain project, announced brand new ways of connecting the metaverse to the real world.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8723/121537_83593747b426ea51_001full.jpg.
The ecosystem's revolutionary super-staking pools, NFT marketplace, and Quint Token have turned heads in the industry.
Fintech and the cryptocurrency space have become particularly exciting fields over the last few years, as innovators look at new ways of enabling transactions, connecting people, bridging investors with digital assets, and enabling decentralized financial models.
Another way that Quint connected the metaverse to the real world is the platform's NFT marketplace. Here, NFT lovers, experts, and connoisseurs will be able to commission bespoke NFT art from the artist or creator of their choice, which can be delivered to them in Token frames specially designed to display digital art. Through their artist incubator program, Quint also connects artists worldwide to collectors and connoisseurs, creating real-world links, and even opportunities for selling their incredible artwork.
The Quint token holds the ecosystem together. It is the only way for investors to unlock the benefits of the Quint ecosystem, and access its Boutique Marketplace, Merchandise Shop, and more. A successful presale has already concluded, raising close to USD 4 million. Quint has also been listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko within 12 hours of launch.
Quint has made waves across the world, trending on popular social media platforms. Its successful debut also saw online communities come out in support.
Unlike the anonymity of conventional crypto and metaverse projects, Quint is backed by an experienced team of industry veterans who are well-known and in the public eye. With a Certik audit almost completed, the Quint universe has become even more exciting, transparent, and accessible for investors, traders, and collectors worldwide.
Click Here To Know More: https://quint.io.
Company Name: Quint.io
Contact Name: Rahul Chaudhary
City: Dubai
Country: UAE
Website: quint.io
Email: marketing@quint.io
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121537
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.