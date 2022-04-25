Halberd CEO Letter

Q1 Accomplishments and Q2 Plans

This past quarter has witnessed some very significant technical and organizational achievements by the Halberd team.

Q1 OVERVIEW AND ACHIEVEMENTS

Halberd demonstrated elimination of the final two of the "Top Ten" antigens linked to neurodegenerative diseases.

Halberd demonstrated that its antigen elimination process is able to selectively eliminate target antigens from cerebral spinal fluid (CSF).

Halberd investigations revealed that it's proprietary Covid-19 antibody demonstrated a high affinity to the Covid Omicron variant - the only antibody among six competitive antibodies tested which binds to Covid-19, the Delta variant and the Omicron variant.

Halberd added a microbiology expert, Dr. Chester Cooper, to its advisory staff to guide and advance the company's investigations into the extracorporeal elimination of E. coli bacteria, which is responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths in the US from meningitis and blood sepsis.

Halberd added Dr. Ravi Durvasula, a renowned infectious disease specialist, to its advisory staff to help guide Halberd through the next development stages of the application of its technology - animal testing and human clinical trials.

Halberd successfully completed the audit of its financials and is awaiting sign-off of the completed Form 10 by the auditor. Form 10 will be filed immediately after sign-off.

2Q GOALS

Complete the addition of a DVM/PhD candidate to plan and execute extensive animal testing of Halberd's patented extracorporeal process for the removal of targeted disease antigens.

Complete the research of the removal of select target antigens from blood serum.

Complete and publish a scientific article on our revolutionary R&D achievements.

Contact select Big Pharma candidates for the purposes of exploring potential joint venture opportunities.

Develop program with NFL Retired Players' Association President seeking to secure NFL support/endorsement of our R&D into finding cures/treatments for traumatic brain injury TBI/ chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) leading to potential neurodegenerative diseases in life after football.

Work with NCAA contacts seeking their support/endorsement of our R&D into finding cures/treatments for traumatic brain injury TBI/ chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Develop plans for initiation of animal testing of our R&D for cures/treatments for TBI/CTE.

Initiate testing of Halberd's patent pending chemical bonding process for extracorporeal elimination of select disease antigens from bodily fluids, which would eliminate the need for laser or radio frequency irradiation.

Evaluate potential organizational changes which would allow Halberd to better focus on simultaneous R&D programs with different technologies.

Continue efforts to evaluate potential NFT program involving Halberd's technology.

Improve communication of Halberd's technology to the public via various media channels.

Evaluate Contract Research Organizations (CRO) to assist in scoping out the costs and timing of activities directed at obtaining FDA certification.

Contact FDA to establish potential for Emergency Use Authorization of Halberd's technology for select conditions and afflictions.

SUMMARY

Halberd continues to make great strides in its research and development of its patented extracorporeal process to treat a wide variety of diseases without the dangerous side-effects often associated with ingested or injected drugs used in conventional treatment methods. Our testing to date continues to demonstrate the superiority of our technology.

Our stated goals are real and reflect our confidence in achieving, or exceeding the desired results. We appreciate the efforts of our expanding team of research scientists, and the support of our stockholders. We will continue to maintain transparency and regular communication with interested parties.

Sincerely,

William A. Hartman

Chairman, President & CEO

HALBERD CORPORATION

