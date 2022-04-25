Sono-Tek Corp Invites You to Join Us at Investor Summit Group's Q2 In-Person Conference

Milton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - Sono-Tek Corp SOTK today announced that the Company's senior management will be attending The Q2 Investor Summit Group - In-Person. During the presentation, Dr. Christopher Coccio, Sono-Tek's Chairman and CEO, and Stephen Harshbarger, President and COO, will highlight the ongoing success of the Company's strategic shift to customized systems and growing presence in the medical device, semiconductor and clean energy sectors.
|Event:
|The Q2 Investor Summit Group
|Date:
|May 3-4, 2022
|Location:
|The Westin New York Grand Central
212 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017
|Presentation:
|May 3rd at 2:00PM ET
|View webcast presentation:
|https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PHgaQH6ZQfup6MrjWY27HA
- 1x1s will be available for qualified investors
- The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration
About Sono-Tek Corp
Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.
For further information:
Sono-Tek Corp
Stephanie Prince
(646)863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com
About the Investor Summit Group
The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit Group will take place in-person, featuring 65+ companies and over 300 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt.
info@investorsummitgroup.com
