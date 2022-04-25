Steppe Gold Discovers Multiple High Grade Zinc Zones Below ATO Gold Deposits

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - Steppe Gold Limited STGO STPGF 2J ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce the following exploration drilling update at its 100%-owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo ("ATO") project.

While we continue to ramp up production of gold and silver from the oxide ores at ATO, the Company maintained exploration activity in late 2021, focused on extensional and step-out targets. Results are now available, and this underscores the long held view that the ATO project has strong long term potential and remains open to support further drilling targets.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Exceptional high-grade zinc continues to be discovered beneath the ATO Gold Deposits

Follow up drilling to commence with up to three drilling rigs utilized

Better results include: 20.95m at 10.56% Zinc and 3.13% Lead from 347.65m (ATO-364) 15m at 8.0% Zinc and 5.87% Lead from 371m (ATO-379) 55.4m at 4.23% Zinc and 1.83% Lead from 98.5m (ATO-391) 10.62m at 9.2% Zinc and 4.3% Lead from 201.15m (ATO-396) 23.5m at 6.28% Zinc and 1.63% Lead from 396m (ATO-423)



Recent drilling completed at the ATO Gold Deposits has continued to target depth extensions of the existing ATO deposits.

This has resulted in an exciting new discovery of multiple high grade zinc sulphide intercepts beneath the existing ATO Gold Deposits. The drilling results are extremely encouraging, and the Company intends to follow this up with an extensive drilling program in the coming months.

President and CEO of Steppe Gold, Bataa Tumur-Ochir commented, "We are very pleased to announce these exciting drill results with high grade intercepts of zinc and lead supporting our view that the Phase 2 Expansion at ATO has much further to go. Our 2021 Feasibility Study demonstrated robust economics focused on strong gold and silver content in the sulphide zones. These drilling results provide further encouragement that there is high grade zinc and lead in situ. With well-established logistics from the site to the nearby Chinese border this adds to our confidence in the long-term viability of ATO with multiple revenue streams."

Figure 1. Drill holes ATO-327, ATO-330, ATO-394, & ATO-379 section and plan map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6562/121532_3040cc8314119a71_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Drill holes ATO-391, ATO-383, & ATO-384 section and plan map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6562/121532_3040cc8314119a71_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Drill hole ATO-423 section and plan map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6562/121532_3040cc8314119a71_003full.jpg

Figure 4. Drill hole ATO-423 section and plan map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6562/121532_3040cc8314119a71_004full.jpg

Figure 5. Drill holes ATO-393, ATO-364, ATO-385, & ATO-357 section and plan map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6562/121532_3040cc8314119a71_005full.jpg

Figure 6. Drill holes ATO-328 & ATO-299 section and plan map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6562/121532_3040cc8314119a71_006full.jpg

Figure 7. High grade, zinc mineralization intersected in ATO-423 & ATO-299.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6562/121532_3040cc8314119a71_007full.jpg

Table 1. Significant base metal Intercepts

Deposit Hole ID Interval (m) Zn (%) Pb (%) From (m) To (m) ATO-1 ATO-364 20.95 10.56 3.13 347.65 368.6 ATO-379 15 8 5.87 371 386 ATO-383 9 4.69 1.58 429 438 ATO-384 42.4 3.81 3.28 110.6 153 ATO-385 26.2 4.81 2.36 216.1 242.2 ATO-2 ATO-391 55.4 4.23 1.83 98.5 154 ATO-393 11 4.60 2.53 138 149 ATO-394 13 6.32 3.89 75.6 88.5 24.4 2.99 1.29 103.7 128 ATO-396 10.6 9.20 4.30 201.15 211.8 ATO-419 18 3.59 1.78 207 225 ATO-327 8.6 5.54 3.08 79.4 88 ATO-330 11.7 4.69 2.89 106.3 118 ATO-4 ATO-299 7 6.23 3.50 152 159 ATO-326 11 5.45 2.70 101 112 ATO-328 7.6 9.49 4.59 424.2 431.8 ATO-357 7.7 4.30 2.08 255 262.7 ATO-423 23.5 6.28 1.63 396 419.5 ATO-433 7.4 5.30 2.70 345 352.4

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren, Vice President of Exploration and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI-43-101.

Steppe Gold Limited

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

For Further information, please contact:

Bataa Tumur-Ochir, CEO and President

Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street

19A, Sukhbaatar District 1,

Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia

Tel: +976 7732 1914

