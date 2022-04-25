MCNB Holding Corporation Donates CBD to Veterans Nonprofit Organizations

Pharma Hemp Complex from MCNB Holding Donates CBD to Veterans
Pharma Hemp Complex from MCNB Holding Donates CBD To Veterans
MCNB Holding's Pharma Hemp Complex, a full-service CBD Brand that creates CBD products for consumers across the U.S., this week announced they are doing their part to help Veterans.
The donations of Pharma Hemp Complex Brand will be made to help veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). MCNB is working with Hero Grown Foundation and Weed for Warrior Project based on the recommendation of Wounded Warrior Project, a Veteran foundation located in San Diego, with a goal to create more awareness of the donations for veterans in need.
Katarina Maloney, CEO of MCNB Holding, company located in San Diego, CA, believes that veterans suffering from PTSD find it challenging to live normal lives after coming back from the oversees and do not have access to sufficient treatment. According to a major study of 60,000 veterans, 30% of deployed veterans screened positive for PTSD. RAND Center for Military Health Policy Research also conducted a study that shows that almost half of returning veterans in need of mental health services receive no treatment at all.
Thanks to MCNB Holding, these veterans can now be on the receiving end of quality help to improve their overall health. According to Frontiers in Neuroscience, "PTSD is a long-lasting mental health condition that people may develop after experiencing a traumatic event. Around 10% of people will experience PTSD at some point in their lives." Moreover, PTSD affects approximately 16.1% of U.S. adults.
Research suggests that CBD may be helpful in reducing the symptoms of this condition. To support more veterans, MCNB Holding Corporation is calling for supporters who will join the movement to give back to veterans who have put their lives on the line to protect the people.
"We are planning to bring awareness and spread the word. Studies show that CBD can help with PTD, depression, and anxiety; since the focus on Mental Health seems to be in the spotlight more than ever these days, we want to do our share in the community," said Katarina Maloney, CEO MCNB Holding Corporation.
Nick Martin, Co- Founder of Hero Grown Foundation: "Hero Grown delivers free CBD products directly to thousands of veterans and first responders each month. Our program continues to grow and, we need more help from committed companies like MCNB Holding to give hope and relief to so many of our Nation's finest."
About MCNB Holding Corporation
MCNB Holding Corporation is a Biotech Company with a focus on Cannabidiol (CBD), biotechnology, and clinical trials using cannabis, and Psilocybin. The primary motivation for MCNB Holding is to improve life for individuals interested in overall wellness and those who are unable to find safe, affordable and effective alternative treatments.
Media Contact Details:
www.hemphealthinc.com
Email: support@mcnbholding.com
Source: (1) https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/acm.2018.0437
