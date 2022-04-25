Authors Rhonda Remington and LaShonda Hudson's New Audiobook 'How to Make Divorce Fun' Imparts a Novel Perspective on Divorce for Every Separated Individual.

CASPER, Wyo. - April 25, 2022 - (

Authors Rhonda Remington and LaShonda Hudson, a sister team of authors, have completed their new audiobook "How to Make Divorce Fun": an astute and conversational book that delves into the topic of divorce, offering a fresh outlook on how people who go through it can be positive and cheerful despite the pain.

Authors Rhonda Remington and LaShonda Hudson discuss the need to be discerning and proactive when caught up in undesirable circumstances, writing, "Anyone who has been through a divorce can tell you that it is a sad, miserable experience. The cruelest part of divorce is that it is the death of a dream. Both parties feel angry and betrayed, and they want to lash out at the other person. This anger and animosity can be unbearably painful."

They continue, "The good news is that it does not have to be this way."

This witty and charming book is a quick listen that offers hilarious real-world advice for people facing this difficult time.

Published by Audiobook Network, authors Rhonda Remington and LaShonda Hudson's new audiobook gives hope to those who have gone through divorce by discovering the joy in it.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "How to Make Divorce Fun" by Rhonda Remington and LaShonda Hudson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

