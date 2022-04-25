Leslie Cook's New Audiobook 'Ethereal's Call' Shares a Spellbinding Odyssey in Pursuit of Unveiling the Secrets to One's Identity and Heritage

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. - April 25, 2022 - (

Leslie Cook, who is a U.S. Military member, an operations manager in distribution and supply chain logistics, and an intensely creative woman, has completed her new audiobook "Ethereal's Call": a coming-of-age novel filled with whimsical situations and a range of colorful characters.

Kyra Vale Aiwler is an unpopular witch on an assignment for her coven. Her task is clear, and her goal is set. She is derailed when she crosses paths with a Fae bartender, Micah Rao. She has no interest in anything he has to offer, but he will not take no for an answer. Ensnared by his proposal, she finds herself at the mercy of a secret destiny and a past she knows nothing about. She crosses over to a world that is foreign to her and one she may not be ready to embrace. She goes on an epic journey and learns about her true self and the heritage that she had been denied. She has untapped potential and power that she will need to overcome the obstacles of her past. She is the hope that is threatened by a lingering darkness that will not be easily overcome. With the aid of her new relationships, will she be able to conquer the threats of this foreign land?

Author Leslie Cook takes listeners into the world of her mesmerizing novel, writing, "I arrived an hour ago. I found the farthest corner of the hotel bar to hide in. Luckily, I am seated next to the window. I am doing everything I can to not be noticed until I see my mark. I glamoured myself to resemble Jessica Alba. I only hope it doesn't cause too many problems for me. I know my mark is staying in this hotel, and I also know he has been frequenting this bar every night since his arrival. It is how he pregames for his long nights of underground poker in the basement of this hotel. The unsanctioned, high-stakes gambling that only the exclusive of enchanted society know about."

Leslie Cook's new audiobook is a compelling tale filled with magic, mystery, romance, and adventure headlined by a strong female character.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Ethereal's Call" by Leslie Cook through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

