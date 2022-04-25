Leslie Cook's New Audiobook 'Ethereal's Call' Shares a Spellbinding Odyssey in Pursuit of Unveiling the Secrets to One's Identity and Heritage

Leslie Cook, who is a U.S. Military member, an operations manager in distribution and supply chain logistics, and an intensely creative woman, has completed her new audiobook "Ethereal's Call": a coming-of-age novel filled with whimsical situations and a range of colorful characters.
Kyra Vale Aiwler is an unpopular witch on an assignment for her coven. Her task is clear, and her goal is set. She is derailed when she crosses paths with a Fae bartender, Micah Rao. She has no interest in anything he has to offer, but he will not take no for an answer. Ensnared by his proposal, she finds herself at the mercy of a secret destiny and a past she knows nothing about. She crosses over to a world that is foreign to her and one she may not be ready to embrace. She goes on an epic journey and learns about her true self and the heritage that she had been denied. She has untapped potential and power that she will need to overcome the obstacles of her past. She is the hope that is threatened by a lingering darkness that will not be easily overcome. With the aid of her new relationships, will she be able to conquer the threats of this foreign land?
Author Leslie Cook takes listeners into the world of her mesmerizing novel, writing, "I arrived an hour ago. I found the farthest corner of the hotel bar to hide in. Luckily, I am seated next to the window. I am doing everything I can to not be noticed until I see my mark. I glamoured myself to resemble Jessica Alba. I only hope it doesn't cause too many problems for me. I know my mark is staying in this hotel, and I also know he has been frequenting this bar every night since his arrival. It is how he pregames for his long nights of underground poker in the basement of this hotel. The unsanctioned, high-stakes gambling that only the exclusive of enchanted society know about."
Leslie Cook's new audiobook is a compelling tale filled with magic, mystery, romance, and adventure headlined by a strong female character.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Ethereal's Call" by Leslie Cook through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.