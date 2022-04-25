Sylla Gold Commences Drilling Program on Its Niaouleni Gold Project

Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - Sylla Gold Corp. SYG ("Sylla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that reverse circulation (RC) drilling operations have recently commenced on its Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni"), located in southern Mali (Figure 1).

During the past month, meetings were held in Bamako, Mali with Touba Mining Consultants and the technical team to design the RC drilling program and determine sampling, laboratory analyses, and QAQC protocols. In addition, a site visit to the Niaouleni project area was undertaken to confirm exact drill site locations. Drilling access roads and drilling sites have been constructed, in addition to a field crew camp, to support drilling and logging/sampling activities.

The purpose of the Niaouleni Project RC drilling program is to:

Confirm previously defined wide zones of high-grade gold mineralization intersected in historical drilling programs completed by previous operators.

Define the structural characteristics of the interpreted Kobada Shear extension on the property; and

Test extensive termite mound and soil anomalies that lie on strike from the adjacent Kobada deposit owned by African Gold Group and in other areas of the property.

The drilling program is comprised of approximately 4,000 m of RC drilling followed by 11,000 m of air core (AC) drilling along several drill fences. In addition, further drilling is planned pending access during the rainy season in Mali, which commences in June and ends in October.

The RC component of the drilling program has been designed to expand upon previously identified mineralization within the interpreted Kobada Shear Zone. AC drilling will target historical soil and termite mound geochemical anomalies, which have not been previously drilled and potentially define the structural setting of the interpreted Kobada and Gosso shear extensions within the Niaouleni Property (Figure 2).

Regan Isenor, President and CEO of Sylla commented, "We're in a great position to build off previous drilling at Niaouleni that identified numerous zones of high-grade mineralization on strike of the Kobada deposit. Our team has a lot of experience in the general area, and they've put a great drilling plan in place that reflects their past successes in an effort to rapidly expand the Niaouleni deposit on the property."

Niaouleni Project

The Niaouleni Project is 92 square km in size and accessible by paved highway and includes extensive artisanal mining activity within the interpreted extensions of gold bearing structures. Past exploration at Niaouleni includes extensive termite mound and soil geochemistry surveys, and reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling that have identified several structural gold-bearing zones that appear to extend from the adjacent Kobada gold deposit. The Kobada gold deposit is situated approximately 3 km north of the northern limit of the Niaouleni exploration licence. Historical exploration and drilling results were compiled by Sylla into a digital database and interpreted for the purposes of designing an RC and AC drilling program to further test these interpreted structural gold-bearing zones and possibly extend them further into the project area.

Further information on the Niaouleni Gold Project is available in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report on the Niaouleni Project with an effective date of September 28, 2021, and available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.





Figure 1: Map of the Niaouleni Gold Project in southern Mali



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/121403_3616962e6427894b_001full.jpg









Figure 2: Planned air core (AC) drilling fences on the Niaouleni Property along the interpreted Kobada and Gosso shear extensions. Termite mound and soil geochemistry Au data compilation map shown as underlay.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/121403_3616962e6427894b_002full.jpg





Cautionary Statements and Data Verification

This news release contains scientific and technical information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties to the Niaouleni Project, which the Company has no interest in or rights to explore. Readers are cautioned that information regarding mineral resources, geology, and mineralization on adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Niaouleni Project.

A Qualified Person has verified the historical information disclosed in this news release including any sampling, analytical, and test results underlying this information, including reviewing the geological information and exploration results disclosed in historical reports from previous operators of the Project, and NI 43-101 technical reports. Based on a recent review and data verification of this compiled historical information it appears drilling, surface exploration, and analytical results by previous operators on the Project were completed using mining industry best practices and QAQC protocols at the time. The historical scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Project but may not be representative of expected results once the Company completes its own drilling programs on the Project.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Gregory Isenor, P.Geo., Director of Sylla Gold Corp. who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Sylla Gold

Sylla Gold Corp. SYG is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa including Mali, and adjacent to known gold deposits.

