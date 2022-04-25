Author Doug Kiburz's New Audiobook 'Poarty: A Collision of Poetry and Art' is a Meaningful Work From a Person Shaped by the Seasons of Life

SEDALIA, Mo. - April 25, 2022 - (

)

Doug Kiburz, an orthopedic surgeon, artist, rancher, and entrepreneur, has completed his new audiobook "Poarty: A Collision of Poetry and Art": an engaging anthology of literary works that were born from the author's lifetime experiences. Through a variety of subjects, author Doug Kiburz invites listeners to glimpse his thoughts and feelings.

From Maple Leaf Meadows Ranch in the Midwest, Kiburz brings his experience as an orthopedic surgeon, father, son, husband, sculptor, rancher, and poet to bear in the sometimes comical, often dignified, and always thought-provoking collection.

Author Kiburz writes, "The news from Maple Leaf Meadows Ranch—just a little manure farm west of Sedalia, Missouri. When the price of manure goes up, that is when our ship is coming in! It's been an impressive spring with ample rain in proper installments. All the trees planted on Arbor Day have survived thus far, and we just rotated the heifers to the back pasture, which means it's time to mow the front pasture—though some believe it is the task of the cows to mow it. But those who walk pastures going back to the Grange some 150 years ago believe mowing is preferred to crop out the weeds, even out the spotty pattern grazed by herd animals, and encourage native grasses to keep growing plus it looks nice. Mowing pastures is a rite of spring, and as I begin, I think of my John Deere as a time machine, wondering just what might have happened on this little plot of terra farm that I am temporarily overseeing. Perhaps a mastodon left huge imprints as it passed or it became an Osage Indian summer camp with five-foot-tall prairie grass, which was so inviting to the buffalo and elk that had thrived. As years passed, it could have been the remuda grounds of Civil War cavalry and later held the tracks of a Conestoga wagon heading West and finally became a plot of land under Abraham Lincoln's Homestead Act on this very spot."

Published by Audiobook Network, author Doug Kilburz's new audiobook compiles one man's many journeys in life across 40 years of experiences in the medical field, sculpting, outdoor activities, and being a family man.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Poarty: A Collision of Poetry and Art" by Doug Kiburz through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

