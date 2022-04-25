DAO Maker, UniX, and SL2 Teams Up For its One of a Kind 'FINAL ROUND' Launchpad

Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - UniX Gaming is excited to announce its launch of Final Round, the first-ever all-in-one gaming launchpad , DAO and Guild.

UniX Gaming is a gaming community and platform with the goal of becoming the largest gaming guild in the Play-to-Earn sector.

The team is building an IGO platform that will give individuals early admittance to the latest AAA games before they are delivered to the public.

UniX's mission is to be the first digital nation with the biggest virtual economy utilizing its community assets and DAO token in the metaverse.





UniX Gaming, a leading crypto gaming guild, has partnered with industry giants DAO Maker and SL2 Capital to launch its own launchpad, 'Final Round'. UniX also announced that Delysium would be one of the first games to debut on 'Final Round'. Delysium is the world's first AAA blockchain MMO game, which in itself demonstrates UniX Gaming's determination to see Final Round succeed.

The idea behind the launchpad for UniX is not just to give investors early access to the latest games but its community as well. The launch of 'Final Round' also puts UniX in a unique position as the only all-in-one guild, launchpad, and DAO. The addition of a launchpad to the UniXverse not only enables it to contribute positively to the Play-to-Earn space but adds more utility and value to its UniX token.

"We have been working tirelessly to make this possible for our community, and we have finally done it. We are extremely proud and excited to reach this milestone, and even more thrilled to launch our first game, Delysium, being a AAA game just shows the level of quality that we anticipate maintaining for our community, and for our ecosystem. This is only the beginning for Final Round, and there are many more milestones for UniX to hit, and we can't wait to share them," stated the Founder and CEO of UniX Gaming, Mirko Basil Doelger.

UniX is proud to be working alongside DAO Maker and SL2 Capital as both parties are incredibly experienced in launching successful Web 3.0 projects. DAO Maker is still considered by many to be the leading launchpad in the industry, its network of over 190,000 KYC-verified users notwithstanding. They have worked with projects such as My Neighbor Alice, Orion Protocol, XCAD Network, and Victoria VR and have proved immensely popular in the past. It's this experience that UniX Gaming is relying on to build the best possible launchpad.

"We are excited to be working alongside UniX Gaming and SL2 Capital and are proud to be part of the first chapter with Final Round. The platform is intuitive, frictionless and inclusive to millions of people worldwide and primed to be a leader in the space. Final Round is setting the benchmark for what quality projects should be doing, bringing new and exciting technology to the masses. They can rely on our continued support for the long term," said Christopher Zaknun CEO Dao Maker"

Founded by a highly experienced team, including Holochain co-founder David Atkinson, SL2 Capital has built a reputation for its technical expertise, project management, and business development. It's that technical expertise that's responsible for much of the technology stack powering 'Final Round'. This partnership will ensure rugged security and open the doors for future integrations, adding more chains, new partners, smarter APIs, and much more.

"We are proud to be working alongside Unix Gaming and DAO Maker on the journey with Final Round. The platform addresses problems in the GameFi launchpad space, and we believe it will set the trend and be a benchmark when it comes to frictionless and innovative solutions. Final Round is set to become a leader in this field. It will truly be the ecosystem people have been waiting for and the go-to solution founders and the crypto community has been waiting for," stated Iftikhar Qasim CEO SL2 Capital

One of the defining features of 'Final Round' is its tier system, which helps UniX reward its community members based on the number of UniX tokens staked. Legendary members, the highest tier, will gain access to the NFT treasury and a private chat with the founding team, amongst many other benefits. But all tiers gain access to token multipliers during the IGO, early access to games, merch, NFTs, and more.

The tier system is designed to reward members based on their commitment to the UniX ecosystem. In recognition of the importance of its community to its growth, UniX is also developing an NFT collection that provides access to the various tiers without needing to hold UniX tokens. In fact, everything UniX is building is about giving back to its community and token holders. It's all about helping more people learn, have fun and earn rewards; the Web 3.0 way.

About UniX Gaming

UniX Gaming debuted in June 2021 as one of the early adopters in the P2E space. They're an ecosystem and a platform to onboard new GameFi projects into their own Metaverse. They are also a DAO that empowers gamers to have a voice on how they want the landscape of Play-And-Earn to be. Focused on growing the Play-And-Earn space, they have multiple projects in the ecosystem that are designed to bring as much value to all of their gaming partners and passionate community. Since June 2021, UniX's scholarships have developed the world's largest gaming community, or guild, with over 200,000 members.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was founded in 2018. It is the first incubator to explore possibilities in the initial decentralized exchange offering and initial game offering. The platform is a funding source for startups and mitigates risk for investors. To learn more about DAO Maker and the "Maradona D10s" collection, visit these social media pages.

About SL2 Capital

SL2 Capital is an investment firm that invests and advises across all stages and sectors, with a focus on emerging technology like Web 3.0 and distributed ledger technology. SL2 Capital has been a driving force behind the successful launch and continued growth of a series of blockchain and DeFi projects. The team has worked at some of the largest companies in the world such as Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Sony bringing a wealth of experience to the table.

