Tony Rouse Candle Collection Selected for the John F. Kennedy Center's VIP Gift Bag for Mark Twain Prize



Tony Rouse and The Tony Rouse Candle Collection

Tony Rouse and his eponymous candle collection





ATLANTA - April 24, 2022 - (

)

High-end candle maker Tony Rouse announces the selection of The Tony Rouse Candle Collection as a part of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' VIP Gift Bag for The 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor honoring comedian Jon Stewart on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. The Mark Twain Prize, which is named to honor one of the world's greatest humorists, will be awarded at a gala performance featuring a lineup of leading performers, including Samantha Bee, Steve Carell, Dave Chappelle, Stephen Colbert, Pete Davidson, Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Munn, Trevor Noah, and others.

This year's ceremony, the first since 2019 due to the pandemic, marks the 23rd year that the Kennedy Center's marquee comedy award will be presented and broadcast nationally. Under the direction of the creative team from Done + Dusted, the Kennedy Center's producing partner for the Mark Twain Prize since 2018 and with music direction by Gary Clark, Jr., the program, paying tribute to the humor and accomplishments of Stewart and featuring a host of his admirers, friends, and collaborators, will be recorded by WETA Washington, D.C. and air on PBS stations nationwide on June 21, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET (Check local listings.)

Evoking a sense of empowerment and achievement, as a part of the VIP Gift Bag presentation, The Tony Rouse Candle Collection includes:

God, a blend of fresh mist and amber.

Kingpin, a combination of spiced bergamot and leather.

Mogul, a motivating mix of citrus and sandalwood.

Power, the joined aromas of smoke plum and cedarwood emulating fire.

Savage, a scent that infuses dark chocolate and pine.

Titan, ideal for relaxation, is a union of lavender and musk.

"I have always loved comedy and to have our candle collection featured and selected for this production is truly an honor." says Rouse.

For more information about Tony Rouse, the Tony Rouse Candle Collection, or to make a purchase, please visit https://meettonyrouse.com.



ABOUT TONY ROUSE

Tony Rouse is the intersection of lifestyle, culture, business and entertainment. A brand strategy specialist with a reputation for curating high-end experiences, projects and acclaimed concepts, he is best known for his creation of Fully Integrated Lifestyle Marketing (F.I.L.M.), which takes an unconventional approach to traditional advertising and marketing by seamlessly creating authentic experiences for brands and their target demographics. An award-winning entrepreneur, Rouse has recently launched the Tony Rouse Candle Collection and Signature by Tony Rouse Cologne. For more information, visit https://meettonyrouse.com.

###

Press Release Service by

Original Source: