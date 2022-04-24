Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Sangkara (MISA) on April 25, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MISA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Figure 1: Sangkara (MISA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Aiming to create a stable crypto market that allows anyone to hold digital assets, an Indonesia based company MSA developed a cryptocurrency called Sangkara (MISA), the first token in Indonesia with underlying fixed assets and NFT creation for artist, to lead in tokenization and NFT process. The MISA token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on April 25, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing PT. Mitra Sangkara Abadi (MSA)

MSA is a company that was founded in Jakarta on September 27, 2021. The initiation of MSA has been started since 2017, starting with a financial-based digital company. The separation of business lines is carried out by the MSA parent company and the use of independent subsidiaries as it is today.

As a company that owns digital tokens, MSA offers its services to various businesses that want to do tokenization. Blockchain technology for MSA is the future in the digital world.

MSA ensures that the Crypto Assets created and owned by MSA have a proper and secure base value for the people they are created for. This causes MSA to create a token called Sangkara (MISA) based on ownership of the underlying asset. MSA will be a pioneer in the tokenization process in Indonesia, not using crypto assets as speculation, but making crypto assets like owning only part of the ownership of a company.

In addition to tokenization, MSA also works together with Bantaya Hall and collaborates with Indonesian artists to publish NFT for them. This will help Indonesian artists to market its NFT internationally. Every contributor that has signed the contract with MSA will be given NFT to be published for free. MSA will get some percentages of profit margins from every NFTs sold through MSA.

About MISA Token

Sangkara (MISA) is the native token developed by MSA company. Based on BEP-20, MISA has a total supply of 200 billion (i.e. 200,000,000,000) tokens, of which 25% is provided for Pre-ICO, another 25% is provided for ICO, 20% is allocated to the stake holders, another 20% is allocated to the developers, and the rest 10% is allocated to the founders.

Proceeds from the sale of the MISA token will be used for business development and acquisition of various fixed assets, so that the MISA hedge becomes stronger and more stable. The initial plan after the Pre-ICO was to establish/buy an Indonesian Exchanger, which this Exchanger will specifically sell stable local tokens.

Apart from Exchangers, MSA will continue its traditional business in the plantation sector. With many Fixed assets under MSA will keep the value of MISA stable. The plantations that will continue to be developed are planting Teak for long-term investment, planting Cloves for medium-term investment, and planting Cassava for short-term cleaning.

MISA token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on April 25, 2022. Investors who are interested in Sangkara investment can easily buy and sell MISA token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

