XDC Foundation Joins with Fireblocks to Support XDX Network

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2022) - XDC Foundation is happy to officially announce its partnership with Fireblocks, which is a crypto and digital asset platform for institutions. Fireblocks is supporting the XDC network, where this collaboration allows 1,000 Fireblocks' users to buy, sell, and stack XDC from their Fireblocks wallet. Moreover, the integration of XDC into Fireblocks is to enable every business to easily support crypto and digital assets.





Figure 1: XDC Foundation Joins With Fireblocks To Support XDC Network

The XDC Foundation promotes the XDC Network's growth, development, and adoption. We work with a knowledgeable and engaged community of developers, industry experts, and content creators. XinFin XDC Network is an open source hybrid blockchain platform and interoperable smart contract with minimal fees and 2 second transaction confirmation.

Significantly, XDC network became a member of the global Trade Finance Distribution Initiative (TFDi) last year. The XDC Network, in collaboration with the trade finance distribution platform Tradeteq, completed what they believe to be the world's first end-to-end, on-chain trade finance NFT transaction, with the ultimate goal of liquefying global trade finance.

Additionally, integration of XDC into Fireblocks ecosystem is to create an awareness about the next move of XDC network. According to the co-founder of XDC network, Atul Khekade.

Transformation of the XDC network in the past 12 months is the growth in activity of deploying more smart contracts on the network. In the last six months, the network has seen a tenfold rise in active user wallets, going from 75,000 to 895,000. Thus, new collaborations and integrations support the network to be more active which can result in a rise of active users.

About XDC Network

XinFin's XDC Network, a decentralized and hybrid blockchain platform which combines the power of both private and public blockchain with interoperable Smart Contracts. Further, the network runs on the XinFin delegated proof of stake consensus (XDPoS) which improves efficiency and reduces reliance on complex FX infrastructures.

