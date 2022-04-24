Chaozhou Huaying LNG Receiving Terminal Completes Storage Tank Airlifting on April 10th, 2022

Chaozhou City, Guangdong--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2022) - The first 6-million-tons-per-year LNG Receiving Terminal under China NDRC approval, mainly invested and constructed by a Chinese private company, successfully completed No. 1 storage tank air lifting engineering operation. On the morning of April 10th, 2022, Chaozhou Huaying LNG Receiving Terminal Project Successfully completed No. 1 storage tank air lifting engineering operation in Chaozhou City, Guangdong Province, P.R.China.

Roofed No. 1 storage tank effective capacity 200,000 cu m, tank's outer diameter 87.9 meters, height 58.66 meters, dome structure weighs 775 tons and spans 86.4 meters. The inner tank space can hold two Airbus 380 aircrafts stacking inside. The tank air lifting operation is one of the most challenging, complex and risky processes in the construction of large LNG tanks. Its completion marks for the project's construction transiting from civil into the installation phase, laying a solid foundation for the smooth completion of the project.

In recent years, the Chinese central government encourages various ownership economies to participate in the investment, construction and operation of natural gas supply and storage facilities, releasing policy and providing financial instruments to encourage and support private capital to enter the energy sector. In light of the favorable policies, Huaying LNG terminal is able to develop a one-time construction scale of 6 million tons per year in just one-phase. Comparing with other domestic LNG terminals with the similar development scale and geological condition, Huaying LNG Terminal is being developed with the lowest investment cost and high long-term equipment localization rate. The project's three storage tanks' foundation consisting of 1128 piles by depth of 60m, was completed in 70 days, only half of the time it would take for similar project to complete.

The Chaozhou Huaying LNG terminal project is located in Raoping County, Chaozhou City, Guangdong Province. The Project's phase one construction including three 200,000cu m LNG storage tanks, one 217,000cu m LNG vessel unloading berth, one workboat dock and supporting engineering facilities, the maximum LNG processing capacity is 6 million tons per year and is expected to start operation by the end of 2023. The Project's phase two development has been listed into the Energy Development Plan of Guangdong Province and the national "14th Five Years Plan," including the construction of ten 270,000cu m LNG storage tanks and supporting facilities. Upon completion, the project will have the natural gas storage and transmission capacity of 12 million tons per year and become the largest natural gas storage and supply base in Guangdong Province.





Chaozhou Huaying LNG Receiving Terminal



