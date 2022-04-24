Component Control Introduces New RFQ Manager Integrated With SalesEdge for Quantum-ERP

This week at MRO Americas in Dallas, Texas, Component Control announces the all-new capabilities of Quantum-ERP RFQ Manager with direct integration with SalesEdge. Component Control's Quantum-ERP is the leading aviation aftermarket MRO & logistics software solution.
The new version of Quantum 12.5 now includes the Quantum RFQ Manager feature as an enhancement to Quantum-ERP that provides automatic integration of all RFQ's from the SalesEdge platform to improve quote efficiency and productivity. RFQ Manager allows for quick sales assignment, filtered views, color-coded priorities, view of all inbound and outbound RFQ activities like, company matching, inventory/stock matching, and quote-to routing. It also offers Quantum-to-Quantum partner eCommerce (Quantum Connect), and the selection of RFQ's to convert to quote in Quantum-ERP which incorporates specific customer customization, price lines, clauses, and terms, all without leaving the Quantum platform. This eliminates the swivel chair RFQ data entry, increases efficiency and help our client close more business.
Newcastle Aviation Partners is excited to implement RFQ Manager "We think the new features of Quantum's RFQ Manager will help streamline our operation, and ultimately, better meet our customers' demands!" - Scott Courington, Supply Chain Specialist, Newcastle Aviation Partners LLC.
Says Daniel Tautges, SVP at Component Control; "We're excited to announce these new enhancements of our Quantum-ERP platform and MRO Americas is the perfect place for us to do so. These new features and upgrades are key in supporting our customers' workflow and their ability to quickly respond and win new business. We continue to evolve our products to support our customers and work to give them the best aftermarket ERP in the business."
SalesEdge is a web-based intelligent RFQ and Smart Quoting Management Tool. SalesEdge consolidates RFQs from multiple listing sites including ILS, StockMarket, PartsBase and intelligently prioritizes, filters and sorts RFQs. The optional email agent provides the ability to extract RFQ's from additional sources and consolidate the RFQ's on the SalesEdge Platform. Other key SalesEdge features include Market Value Pricing, Web Quoting & Assignment, Generation of No-Quotes and RFQ Deduplication.
SalesEdge and Quantum RFQ Manager are available for purchase beginning Q2 of 2022.
Component Control, a CAMP Systems Company, is a leading developer and provider of MRO and Logistics Software solutions for the aviation industry. Supporting the core business of over 1,600 companies in over 60 countries, Quantum Control Software is the undisputed leader in providing advanced aviation management software and services to original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket service divisions, component repair and overhaul companies, aircraft completion centers, MRO facilities and part distribution/redistribution companies.
