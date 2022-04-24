LBank Exchange Will List NETON (NTO) on April 25, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NETON (NTO) on April 25, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NTO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 15:00 (UTC+8) on April 25, 2022.





As companies enter the non-face-to-face era, a more specialized and meaningful networking in the middle matching process is urgently needed. Focusing on revitalizing the biz matching platform, NETON (NTO) utilizes the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to be a necessary platform for businesses and entrepreneurs around the world, with its biz matching service, AI & big data system, electronic contract system, OCR system, payment system and many more. Its native token NTO will be listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on April 25, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing NETON

NETON Platform is a hybrid blockchain biz matching solution that stores customer information in all secure clouds for accuracy, transparency, reliability, and stability, and stores the transaction ledger's information in the private blockchain. It aims to analyze and link corporate needs, predict matching between companies, analyze matching errors and real-time debugging, and optimal matching with external systems, companies, and user profiles, aiming at a big data-based artificial intelligence (AI) integrated support system.

In today's non-face-to-face era, NETON opens a specialized network and provides rewards for multiple B2C participation by supporting connections in the form of intermediaries between companies and companies. In the NETON platform, the possibility of connecting various companies can be provided through the expansion of these personal connections and networks, and companies can receive the necessary corporate connection at the right time.

NETON service can automatically extract and manage decentralized matching data and public data using an AI-based big data biz matching system. Platform data has a much better synchronization rate than conventional matching systems because it structures business correlations with data. In matching company information with user information, it models the optimal route for matching company information through text mining and machine learning of key information.

In addition, NETON DApp can be safely protected from external attacks such as account protection and AI Bot through blockchain technology, and enables transparent and safe human network activities.

The NETON app is a solution that technically prevents large amounts of spam messages or insincere macro-type push alarms from being sent from the other party through blockchain technology and provides high-quality human network formation. It prevents corporate monopoly of human data and fully protects users' personal information through a distributed ledger system.

About NTO Token

NTO is the native token of NETON that can be used in various ways. When matching businesses through customized consulting, consulting fees can be received as NTO tokens. It can be used for payment of matching fee based on investment and funding, and advertisers can also pay advertising fees with NTO tokens.

Users can acquire NTO token through compensation for providing corporate and user information, reward for biz matching through NETON platform, reward for promoting, recommending, and writing reviews on the biz matching platform on SNS, electronic contracts, community, and other rewards based on their contributions.

Based on ERC-20, NTO has a total supply of 4 billion (i.e. 4,000,000,000) tokens, of which 50% is provided for NTO mining, 10% is provided for token sale, another 10% is allocated to the team and advisor, another 10% will be used for marketing, and the rest 20% is reserved.

NTO token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on April 25, 2022. Investors who are interested in NETON investment can easily buy and sell NTO token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of NTO on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

