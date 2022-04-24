Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Crogecoin (CROGE) on April 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CROGE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 19:00 (UTC+8) on April 24, 2022.
Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Crogecoin (CROGE) on April 24, 2022
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/121463_picture1.jpg
Bringing the hype and fun of a meme coin to the Cronos chain, Crogecoin (CROGE) sets itself apart from other digital assets with a new, vibrant community made up of friendly reptiles, and with features such as Play to Earn (P2E) game and Bridge. Its native token CROGE will be listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on April 24, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing Crogecoin
Launched on March 15th, 2022, Crogecoin is designed to bring the hype and fun of a meme coin to the Cronos chain. With an early birth, Crogecoin is aiming to reach its full potential.
Currently there are no P2E games in the Cronos market. Crogecoin's development team has worked hard on an already existing game that they had, and converting it to Cronos. The team could have released some simple, basic game for the community, but the team have a higher standard than that and wanted to provide a quality, worthy of sharing game that's fun for all.
Moreover, the first BSC to CRO bridge is live, which has never been done before, and Crogecoin is the first token to have it, meaning that the entire BSC world can safely and simply bridge BNB into the CROGE token. The bridge is the portal from BSC to CRO for anyone who does not know how to get Cronos currency, inviting the BSC world over to CRO.
About CROGE Token
CROGE is the native token of community-driven Crogecoin project. Based on Cronos chain, it has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens. It taxes a total of 7% on each transaction, of which 4% will be used for marketing, 3% is provided for LP. As it becomes more established, the marketing tax will be lowered and the LP tax will be raised.
CROGE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on April 24, 2022. Investors who are interested in Crogecoin investment can easily buy and sell CROGE token on LBank Exchange by then.
Learn More about CROGE Token:
Official Website: https://www.crogecoin.com
Telegram: https://t.me/crogecoin
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Croge_CRO
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/croge.crypto/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/croge.cro/
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now: lbank.info
Community & Social Media:
l Telegram
l Twitter
l Facebook
l Linkedin
Contact Details:
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
media@lbank.info
PR Contact:
ZEXPRWIRE
info@zexprwire.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121463
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.