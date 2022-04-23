Store2Door and Alex Kleyner Reports Impressive Growth in Middle Eastern and Latin American Purchases

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2022) - Alex Kleyner's Store2Door recently opened their Miami office in South Florida and is announcing a 12% growth since opening their office last year in Dade County. The office was opened specifically to tap into the high potential Latin America market as well as the lucrative Middle East market. Ever since the office was opened, Alex Kleyner and Store2Door have been seeing a huge influx of demand for their products internationally. The range of products ordered by customers in these two regions has also increased significantly. This means that all the goods that locals want are also in demand overseas due to global supply chain shortages.

The 12% growth in quarter 1 for Store2Door was due to the businesses ability to meet the needs of local businesses and customers overseas, finding products and shipping them internationally. The company is mainly involved in the export business and is aware of the import-export rules of Latin America, as well as the Middle East.

The company has made it possible for local businesses, even the smallest retail businesses to sell goods to customers in other countries. Customers in Middle Eastern countries and Latin America just need to identify the right product and the right vendor before placing their order. Once the order is placed, the vendor sends details of the order to Store2Door for fulfillment. The beauty of using Store2Door for product fulfillment internationally, is the low shipping cost compared to the competition. Secondly, products are shipped in a more expedited manner, so customers can get their goods in just a few days. Store2Door takes advantages of economies of scale to ensure shipping costs are reasonably low for international clients.

Store2Door started to expand, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. As Middle Eastern and Latin American countries faced the full brunt of the pandemic and went into lockdown, the demand for an efficient international fulfillment service rose considerably, and Store2Door was there to fulfill orders. They shipped face masks, surgical masks, surgical gloves, medication, dried foods, oxygen concentrators, respirators and personal protective equipment from US manufacturers to customers in these regions. In addition to medical supplies, they also shipped dried food items and other types of products, which were ordered by overseas customers.

