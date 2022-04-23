Hyper Deflationary Token EverFork Launches the Staking Platform

Vienna, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2022) - EverFork launches a hyper deflationary token with wealth reflections. The team behind the development of EverFork has an incredible knowledge of the crypto ecosystem and marketing.
Along with the token, five other utilities will be launched; some along with it while others will be launched in the coming days, to simplify the process and let users do a lot more. They will have a dedicated platform, EverBoard, which will help users to keep a track of things. EverStaking, another utility, allows token holders to stake their assets. Users can learn more about staking at the EverFork website.
The staking will go live on April 22, 2022, at 16:00UTC. There will not be a lock period.
EverSwap, a Decentralized Exchange (DEX), is the third utility to be released, with a private node that will ensure the least delay. There will be no commission fee and those who hold $EverFork will be amongst the first ones to try the platform in the beta stage of testing.
They will also be launching EverNFT and EverPad, the fourth and fifth utility respectively to further expand the ecosystem.
The supply of $EverFork is capped at 1,000,000,000,000,000 or 1 quadrillion. Of these, 25% or 25 trillion will be available during the pre-sale. Any tokens that go unsold will be burnt.
All transactions are to be taxed at 16%, but EverFork intends to utilize the collected amount effectively. Here's the breakdown for it:
- 3% will be used for marketing to increase the exposure of EverFork.
- 13% of the fee will be given to the token holders as $BUSD benefits, one of a kind cryptocurrency backed by the US dollar.
To learn more about $EverFork and the utilities to be released alongside, visit the official website: https://www.everfork.finance/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/EverForkBsc
Telegram: http://t.me/everforkofficial
Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/everfork/
Media Contact:
Company Name: EverFork
Email: office@everfork.finance
Website: https://everfork.finance
