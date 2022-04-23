The COVID-19 Respiratory Roundtable Issues Joint Letter Urging Canadians to Continue Protecting Each Other

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2022) - The COVID-19 Respiratory Roundtable has released a joint letter, MASK UP FOR SOMEONE YOU LOVE, urging Canadians to continue taking precautions amidst the easing of public health guidelines.
As a group of professional societies and patient organizations working closely with individuals living with lung disease and supporting the lung health of all Canadians, the Roundtable is concerned about the ongoing risks of COVID-19, especially on vulnerable populations.
"While we acknowledge that Canadians can make their own choices, we also need to be mindful of how the individual choices we make will affect vulnerable and high-risk groups," says lung specialist Dr. Richard Leigh, President of the Canadian Thoracic Society. "Masking indoors is a simple step that will keep our spaces safe for everyone."
The Respiratory Roundtable's joint letter provides a summary of the risks that COVID-19 poses and provides a number of precautionary measures that can empower greater protection for Canadians.
"As health care professionals and patient organizations, we know that COVID fatigue is real because we feel it," stresses Dr. Leigh. "The only way we are going to get past this and keep each other safe is through the measures that are proven to be effective."
For all media inquiries or to learn more about the COVID-19 Respiratory Roundtable, please contact:
Will Greene - Manager, Policy and Government Relations, IMPACT Public Affairs - will@impactcanada.com
Anne Van Dam - Director of Knowledge Mobilization, Canadian Thoracic Society
Janet Sutherland - Executive Director, Canadian Thoracic Society - jsutherland@cts-sct.ca
~
About the COVID-19 Respiratory Roundtable:
Since the onset of the pandemic, the Canadian Thoracic Society (CTS) has developed numerous position statements to provide clinical guidance for health care professionals (https://cts-sct.ca/covid-19/). In April 2020, the Canadian Thoracic Society (CTS) brought together a group of professional societies and patient organizations from across Canada to form the COVID-19 Respiratory Roundtable. The Roundtable meets monthly to exchange information on pandemic-related activities and strategies, align messaging and identify opportunities for collaboration. Members disseminate CTS guidance to their professional constituents and translate these guidelines into public and patient education materials and programs.
About the Canadian Thoracic Society
The Canadian Thoracic Society (CTS) is Canada's national specialty society for respirology that brings together specialists, researchers, educators and healthcare professionals working in respiratory, critical care, and sleep medicine. The CTS advances lung health by enhancing the ability of healthcare professionals through leadership, collaboration, research, learning and advocacy, and providing the best respiratory practices in Canada.
To request further information: cts-sct.ca / info@cts-sct.ca / @CTS_SCT
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121438
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.