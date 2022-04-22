Advisorist and Tom Hegna Announce the SHIFT X Advisor Sales Summit for Insurance Advisors, Financial Advisors, Wealth Managers, RIAs, and Enterprise Decision Makers.

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2022) - Advisorist (https://advisorist.com/) and Tom Hegna (https://tomhegna.com/) are excited to announce the first ever SHIFT X Advisor Sales Summit, which takes place on Thursday, May 5, 2022. This one-day virtual summit will be hosted entirely online and registration is free for a limited time.





The SHIFT X Advisor Sales Summit is a one-of-a-kind summit that's entirely focused on sales techniques, scripts, templates, strategies, funnels, and today's best practices. It's the first dedicated virtual sales summit of its kind focused entirely on equipping insurance advisors, financial advisors, wealth managers, RIAs, and enterprise decision makers.

"This summit is going to be like a year of financial conferences in a single day," said Jeremiah Desmarais, founder and CEO of Advisorist. "If you attend one summit this year, it needs to be this one. You'll get more from the first two hours of this conference than most in-person events that cost thousands of dollars. That's our objective, and it's also my promise. Show up ready to learn and you're going to walk away with a legal pad full of notes."

While this is the first SHIFT X Advisor Sales Summit, Advisorist and Tom Hegna are no strangers to virtual summits. Advisorist has co-hosted two of the largest virtual summits in the financial services industry over the past couple of years (approximately 15,000 attendees total) and Hegna has been a live keynote speaker at each. He's looking forward to not only speaking, but also co-producing this sales summit.

"I've been on thousands of stages, and this summit speaker lineup might be the most tactical and practical that I've been a part of," Hegna said. "Just give these speakers one day and they'll show you how to serve more insurance and financial planning clients, close more business, and fine-tune your sales process."

The SHIFT X Advisor Sales Summit already has an impressive list of speakers lined up for the event, with more joining each day. Featured presenters include executive producers Desmarais and Hegna, Joe Jordan Jr. (Founder, Insured Retirement Institute), Garrett Gunderson (NY Times Best-Selling Author, Founder of Inc. 500 Firm), David McKnight (Best-Selling Author, Guest on Fox Business), Van Mueller (Advisor of the Year, 32x MDRT "Top of the Table"), Gail Goodman (The "PhoneTeacher"), Harley Gordon (Founder, CLTC Institute), and many new faces to the industry.

The SHIFT X Advisor Sales Summit will include live, in-depth training, keynote presentations, on-demand interviews, audience Q&A sessions, and breakout sessions. Advisors in attendance will receive sales scripts, copy-and-paste sales templates, growth strategies, sales call frameworks, and tips for using email, software, LinkedIn, automation, and more.

"I've had a chance to sit down and talk with many of our speakers one-on-one as we lead up to the summit, and some of the things they plan to share are mind blowing," Desmarais said. "One advisor was telling me about how he grew his practice by 500% in just nine months by doing a couple of simple things. Another advisor has a strategy he's using to close 90% of cold prospects right now in 2022. This is groundbreaking and different from the rehashed conference fodder too common today. Advisors who don't know this will soon be at a disadvantage."

Registration for the SHIFT X Advisor Sales Summit is officially open. Tickets are free and can be found exclusively at https://shiftxsummit.com/

About Advisorist

Advisorist has been called 'Masterclass for high-end insurance and financial services professionals.' It's a premier online education and community platform for insurance and financial advisors. Classes are taught by best-of-breed industry leaders and instructors. The teachings featured in Advisorist have generated billions in premium sales and hundreds of millions in fees generated in 51 countries around the world. Learn more at www.advisorist.com.

About Tom Hegna

Nobody knows retirement income planning better than financial expert, author, and speaker, Tom Hegna. As a former First Vice President at New York Life, he has dominated the main platform of all the biggest stages in the retirement and financial planning industry. With more than 2,000 seminars and 3,000 training sessions conducted, Tom's words have helped countless boomers and retirees build a better, safer, and happier retirement. Learn more at tomhegna.com.

