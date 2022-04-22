Scott M. Kelly Files Early Warning Report for Copland Road Capital Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2022) - Copland Road Capital Corporation CRCC (FSE: A2PL) ("Copland Road" or the "Company") Scott M. Kelly announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of an aggregate of 141,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Copland Road Capital Corporation (the "Company").

Immediately prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Kelly exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 900,000 Common Shares representing approximately 11.6% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Kelly exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 1,041,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares an undiluted basis and partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Kelly has a long-term view of the investment view of the investment and reserves the right to acquire additional securities of the Company or to dispose of some or all of the Common Shares, in either case on the open market or through private transactions, in the future depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Scott M. Kelly at scott@copland-road.com.

