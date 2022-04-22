Best Stocks Ranks Guardian Venture as One of the Top Emerging Growth-Hacking Startups

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2022) - Best Stocks (beststocks.com), a San Francisco-based financial media company has named Guardian Venture, a growth hacking company that helps small businesses with growth hacking marketing, one of the top emerging growth marketing startups.

Investing media Best Stocks focuses primarily on stocks, IPOs, and startups with high growth potential. According to Ahrefs stats, their site attracts over 200,000 visitors per month and generates $460,000 worth of traffic organically. Best Stocks states, "We looked at Guardian Venture's growth hacking marketing strategy and approach. We also looked into their team and CEO. Raikk Chan has plenty of experience as a digital marketing strategist; he has helped several startups succeed through growth hacking. Among the others, he helps companies identify underused resources that can be used to increase the size of a company's user base - and thus its revenue - as quickly as possible."

The site further adds, "Guardian Venture's strategy can be broken down into three distinct stages. First, the firm analyzes the company before recommending a growth plan. Then, they apply the data-driven decisions made during the growth plan as a final step. Their agency model is shifting towards a brand-centric approach centered around a company's strategic goals and growth needs."

Growth hacking is the future of hacking

According to the PWC report, the growth of the digital economy would create new business opportunities worth $5 trillion. As a result, several startups are exploring new ways of launching their product or service directly to their customers to capitalize on this growth. This is called 'growth hacking,' an essential marketing technique to get a company off the ground.

Raikk Chan, founder of Guardian Venture, says, "Growth hacking is a combination of creativity and data that can be used to rapidly test and iterate on a business's product or service. Growth hacking can be used to identify opportunities for greater customer engagement and retention, increase conversion rates, and test various marketing channels to drive customers to a company's site."

Raikk Chan further adds: "The world has changed. Businesses have changed. Digital transformation has changed everything. As a result, companies today need to grow faster and more effectively than ever before. This means they need to adopt new digital business models and marketing approaches. That also means they need to think differently, and that also means they need to grow their company like never before. The concept of growth hacking has been around for a while. It grew out of the need to promote a company's product or service as widely as possible. However, the concept of growth hacking has evolved as digital transformation has caught up with it. Today, growth hacking is a much more important tool in a business's marketing toolkit."

Guardian Venture offers many services, including assistance with identifying and solving growth problems and creating and executing successful marketing strategies. They help startups to tailor their growth plans to reach market fit. Established businesses can also use their services to expand business.

