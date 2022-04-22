Cao Qitai Studio Joined Hands with Stars to Sing Tomorrow Will be Better

Fighting against COVID-19 with the Song Brought Compatriots across the Straits Closer

Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2022) - A new version of Tomorrow Will be Better performed by stars across the Straits was officially released on the social media account of Cao Qitai Studio on April 20 after three years of production. Mr. Cao Qitai, a famous TV and hosting veteran with four decades of experience, hopes to convey hope and energy to all fighting against COVID-19 in Shanghai with the song -- Tomorrow Will be Better by taking actions with his friends.





The abrupt outbreak of COVID-19 has not only plunged the world into crisis, but also forced it to undergo tremendous changes like never before. In the past three years, everything from global economy and social operation to our work and life has been affected to various extent under the havoc of the virus. How the world has changed. Most of us are longing for the ordinary life we used to live and the hustle and bustle of the city we used to be familiar with. However, none of us can turn the clock back. Since the pandemic is a battle without gun smoke, we have no choice but to face up to it. We still cherish great hope for our future, and believe that a better tomorrow will arrive if we fight in solidarity.





As the common language of human beings, music has been uniting emotions of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and transmitting warmth and strength for long. Over the past year, Mr. Cao Qitai has started a public welfare project named "Asia-Pacific Youth Music Moment" with his friends in the entertainment industry to sing Tomorrow Will Be Better for the public good and reinforce people's resolution in triumphing over COVID-19 for a better tomorrow with this right and good deed.

The new version of Tomorrow Will be Better was officially released through Mr. Cao's social media account on April 20, 2022, right in the most critical moment that Shanghai is making all-out efforts to beat against the virus. It is Mr. Cao and his friends' sincere hope that the song will bring strength and encouragement to all people. In face of the storm, compatriots across the Straights are standing with each other in solidarity to tide over difficulties. May all our Chinese people cheer for each other and for Shanghai in various forms and safeguard the city together. By following the dynamic zero-COVID case unswervingly, we believe tomorrow will be better!

