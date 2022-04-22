DROPP GG Releases Beta Version of Gallery Module for NFT Collectors

SAN FRANCISCO - April 22, 2022 - (

)

DROPP GG, a geo-based NFT minting platform where users apply AR filters during explorations in the physical world, has released the beta version of its DROPP Gallery. At the moment, the module is available in single user mode.

Gallery owners will be eligible for exclusive airdrops of $DROPP tokens, ecosystem partner tokens, and rare NFTs.

The Gallery Module is a tangible way for users to experience NFTs in real life while participating in the metaverse.

DROPP's Gallery Module multi-user demo will be available in Q3 2022.

The DROPP Gallery Module is an important and complex utility that is built on the DROPP Land system. These galleries will allow users to significantly boost the marketability and exhibition potential of their NFTs. Buyers, sellers, and observers are able to interact with NFTs in a completely new way, shaping a fresh user experience.

The Gallery Module's presentation consists of three main components — a 3D building, a 3D interior, and AR technology. The resulting product is a tangible way for users to experience NFTs in real life while participating in the metaverse.

A key use case for DROPP's Gallery Module has to do with the interconnectedness of the DROPP system. With various external NFT projects being launched on the DROPP Launchpad and then listed on the DROPP Marketplace, user galleries give these projects an avenue for promotion and marketing, as well as reaching users in an immersive environment.

The DROPP Gallery has three core utilities — displaying NFTs, selling and buying NFTs, and allowing users to become brokers or curators of digital designs and artworks, through which they can collect commission on each transaction in their galleries. On top of this, gallery owners will gain opportunities for exclusive airdrops of the $DROPP token, ecosystem partner tokens, and rare NFTs.

With the DROPP Gallery Module beta now available to the public, the DROPP team will be focusing on developing a multi-user demo with more functionalities and a higher degree of communal interactivity.

DROPP previously raised US$8 million from Animoca Brands, Three Arrows Capital, DeFiance Capital, Alameda Research, Spartan Capital, Genblock Capital, and Antifund VC to merge its metaverse with the physical world, tying NFT drops with real-world locations to create a new type of user experience. Additionally, DROPP has formed partnerships with celebrities, athletes, and influencers for future promotions and campaigns.

About DROPP GG

DROPP GG is a social NFT minting platform that aims to bring the metaverse into the real world. It currently offers exclusive, geo-based NFT releases. The project is developing DROPP LAND, a metaverse where NFT tokens for virtual land plots have counterparts in the physical world. This will be integrated with DROPP 3D, an augmented reality feature that bridges virtual and physical experiences. At the moment, DROPP runs on the Solana network, but plans to extend its functionality to function on multiple chains.

Website: https://www.dropp.gg

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DROPPgg

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/soulshift

Telegram (Chat): https://t.me/DROPP_gg

Telegram (Announcements): https://t.me/DROPPggANN

Media contact: hello@dropp.gg

Press Release Service by

Original Source: