The Spanish Group Guarantees Translations by Professionals in 90+ Languages

IRVINE, Calif. - April 13, 2022 - (

)

The Spanish Group, an Inc. 5000-recognized global service offering certified translation and localization services in more than 90 languages, announced today its guarantee that all its translations are both completed and proofread by specially trained linguistic professionals with years of training and experience in fields related to the subject matter of each translation.

"There's a lot of buzz about artificial intelligence (AI) use in translation, which is fine for casual conversation, but not something I'd trust for anything complex like business contracts, legal documents, human resources manuals, academic works, safety rules, and the like," says The Spanish Group Founder and CEO Salvador Ordorica.

"It can take a career to master the nuances and accuracy of not only the language but the formatting and other requirements in medical, legal, human resources, global trade, immigration, and other fields," says Ordorica. "Languages evolve, syntax changes, and sensibilities shift. When business and personal affairs are on the line, you simply have to use humans with the skills and expertise to guarantee that no mistakes are made that could cancel a deal, delay a shipment, cause an insult or injury, or get a legal case tossed on a technicality."

Keys to Delivering Accurate Translation/Localization

An Inc. 5000-company, The Spanish Group has become indispensable to government agencies, universities, global firms, lawyers, human resources directors, and others to deliver accurate, culturally-correct translations and localizations that help them operate seamlessly across multiple languages. Here's how:

Working with translators in their native languages—ensuring knowledge of and sensitivity to cultural nuances

Pairing translators with the requirements of the translation—in addition to linguistic training, translators have years of education and real-world experience in specific fields, including law, medicine, international shipping, human resources, immigration, and many others

Stringent Quality Control—requiring that every translation is proofread and certified by a second specially trained linguistic professional before it can be certified

Keeping service easy and transparent—every translation is given this same high level of intensive human attention, with no hidden fees or surprise charges

Founded by a first-generation American son of immigrant parents, The Spanish Group is USCIS-approved with a 100% acceptance rate.

ABOUT THE SPANISH GROUP

Founded in 2013 by Salvador Ordorica, CEO, The Spanish Group is an internationally recognized certified translation service offering over 90 languages and unparalleled language precision, localization, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency.

The Spanish Group sets itself apart by working with certified, professionally trained linguists all over the globe who are native speakers and deeply experienced specialists in a variety of fields.

For more information, visit https://thespanishgroup.org/.

Media Contact:

Pam Abrahamsson

PRA Public Relations

pam@prapublicrelations.com | +1.503.298.9749

Press Release Service by

Original Source: