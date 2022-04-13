Cylix Data Corporation Provides Innovative Resource for Fraud Mitigation

Xigem's Business Intelligence Unit Helps Clients Detect and Avoid Fraud

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - Xigem Technologies Corporation XIGM 2C ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today described how its wholly owned subsidiary, Cylix Data Corporation ("Cylix"), has helped numerous clients to mitigate serious instances of fraud through the effective use of its business intelligence platform.

With the rapid migration of critical commercial relations to the cloud, the proactive detection of potential and actual fraud has become a mission critical necessity for businesses. Cylix's business intelligence platform is designed to help its customers manage multiple types of risk relating to partners, alliances and their supply chain. Among the most important risk consideration is the identification of fraudulent activity including but not limited to misrepresentation of one's identity, location, assets or even the nature of its operations.

According to a worldwide study by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, organizations can expect to lose 5% of their revenue to fraud. The typical fraud case results in a median loss of US$125,000 and takes 14 months to detect.[1]

The remote economy has resulted in an increasing number of commercial relationships and transactions existing online, often between parties in distant locations, relying on only the integrity of the business data which they collect. In comparison to traditional in-person interactions, new digital relationships are more susceptible to fraudulent activities by bad actors. Cylix will often take the guess work out of when, where and between whom transactions should take place.

The following are just a few examples, with identifying information removed, of actual instances where Cylix's customers successfully mitigated fraudulent activity thanks to Cylix's proprietary technology.

A manufacturer had considered procuring materials from a new vendor until Cylix revealed that the vendor existed only through a false online identity.

A distributor was preparing to fulfill an order from an existing customer. Before completing the sale, the distributor ran a Cylix check to discover that the individual placing the order was not authorized to do so on behalf of its customer with the likely intention of diverting resources for personal gain.

A manufacturer was preparing to sell to a new customer when a Cylix query which included a record of corporate officers and directors, uncovered evidence that the principal had a pattern of creating multiple entities for the purpose of purchasing goods and services, with the sole intention of defaulting on payment without recourse.

"We work closely with our customers to develop strategies that mitigate the risk of fraud," said Mitch Kahan, COO, Cylix Data Corporation. "By cross-referencing data against multiple independent sources, our business intelligence platform can flag situations where people appear to be falsifying information. Organizations can obtain the most effective results by screening potential business partners and transactions through our platform as part of their normal routine."

In 2021, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre received 104,295 fraud reports involving over $379 million in reported losses, an increase of 130% from losses reported in 2020. It is estimated that fewer than 5% of victims file a fraud report with the CAFC, meaning the true incidence and economic impact is many times higher.[2]

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem is positioned to become a leading technology provider for the emerging near trillion-dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers, and other organizations. iAgent, the Company's patented technology, FOOi, its proprietary peer-to-peer mobile payments app, and Cylix Data, its business intelligence engine, is intended to provide organizations, businesses, and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments, while the Company looks to aggregate a portfolio of innovative technologies capable of disrupting traditional business models.

www.xigemtechnologies.com

[1] Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, Report to the Nations: 2020 Global Study on Occupational Fraud & Abuse.

[2] Source: Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, February 17, 2022.

