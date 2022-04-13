Educational Robot Market Size Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 11:48:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- Educational Robot Market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, competitive landscape and forecast.



The educational robot market is expected to register a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period. The use of robots is rapidly becoming more common across workplaces, homes, and educational institutions. Many schools have started testing a teaching robot, to impart knowledge to their students. These robots can help in delivering lessons in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) concepts that are essential in the educational curriculum.



- Robots can also help children that are homeschooled or teach in areas where human experts are short in supply. For instance, English-speaking robots are expected to enter some 500 Japanese classrooms in 2019 to serve this purpose. In South Korea, a robot, Robosem, is teaching English where certified English teachers are rare.

- The use of robotics in learning is ideal for interaction in classrooms as it improves social interaction and encourages collaboration among young children. Playing (and learning) with robots also offer additional benefits for students with disabilities.

- Students with autism can be very responsive to robots. Robots provide a solution for students with autism to practice social skills without the pressure of interacting with a real person. Milo (Robokind) is one of the examples of technology being used in schools and clinics for children with an autism spectrum disorder. The robot helps people with autism in learning social, emotional and communication skills.

- Moreover, robots are increasingly being adopted as teaching assistants or advanced learning tools. In 2017, one of the teachers of Wellington College (United Kingdom) predicted that artificially intelligent robots are likely to replace a teacher by 2027.

Scope of the Report



Educational robots have the latest computing power, innovative engineering and can be controlled via apps, and by using voice and gestures, also. These robots can enhance creative problem-solving techniques and also encourage the development of essential communication and interpersonal skills as well as the ability to collaborate and convey complex ideas to fellow students.



Key Market Trends



Humanoid Robots are Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- Studies have shown that the teaching processes, that incorporates robotic-based engagement methods, can approach the effectiveness of a human tutor. Not only have these socially-engaging robots are used in education, but also as a weight-loss coach, play partners, and a companion.

- Moreover, robots can be updated with various current knowledge and teaching methods. Apart from an initial investment, they don't require much more than electricity to run and are cost-effective. These features add up to their appeal as teachers and are expected to drive the demand during the forecast period.

- Since the use of humanoids as a teacher has received a positive response in the education segment, the market is poised to gain investments in the upcoming years. The humanoid ‘Pepper' from Softbank Robotics, has already witnessed widespread adoption among the education segment and is expected to witness much more adoption in the near future.

- For robots to successfully teach, they need to be able to communicate socially. Technological developments made by the vendors in the market are emphasizing on this aspect, and it is considered as the biggest challenge with robots as teachers right now.



Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- The Asia-Pacific region is highly likely to adopt the educational robots in various educational institutions as there are some widespread government initiatives in the region that are primarily aiming to improve the literacy rate in the region.

- The region is considered one of the biggest innovators in the consumer robot space. Moreover, as the region's most innovative robotics start-ups continue to innovate and develop their products, they're utilizing every opportunity to expand globally.

- For instance, Comau in Nov 2018, launched its product, e.DO robot in China. e.DO is the first educational robot launched by the company specifically designed to help students of different age groups for learning both STEM and humanities subjects, as well as explore the robotics technology in a more engaging and innovative way.

- Moreover, various government initiative by many countries in the region is expected to drive the market. For instance, the government of India plans to establish the Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATL) in schools across the country with an aim to foster creativity, curiosity, and imagination in young children. It will also help children in inculcating skills such as computational thinking, design mindset, adaptive learning, physical computing, etc.

- Under this initiative, children will get a chance to work various with tools and equipment to understand the basic and advanced concepts of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). Students in the ATL's will be equipped with educational and learning kits and equipment on science consisting of robotics, electronics, open-source microcontroller boards, sensors with 3D printers, and computers.



Competitive Landscape



The educational robot market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several small and large players in the market supplying their products in the domestic as well as in the international markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the key players adopting strategies like product innovation among others primarily to increase their product functionality and expand their geographical presence. Some of the major players in the market are SoftBank Robotics, Hanson Robotics Limited, Wonder Workshop, Blue Frog Robotics among others.



- Jan 2019 - Hanson Robotics Limited one of the prominent players in the market announced their next innovation in consumer robots, Little Sophia. It is a tutorial companion that teaches STEM, coding, and Artificial intelligence (AI), with a playful personality and unmatched characteristics of the renowned Sophia the Robot.

- Oct 2019 - DOBOT, by Shenzhen Yuejiang Technology Co. Ltd, a global provider of robotics education solutions, unveiled its new product "Magician Lite", a multi-functional lightweight intelligent robotic arm dedicated to K12 and STEM education.



