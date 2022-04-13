Calcined Anthracite Market Size Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 11:29:37 / Comserve Inc. / -- Calcined Anthracite Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for calcined anthracite is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 7% globally during the forecast period. Growing from steel manufacturing industries along with other drivers are driving the market. On the flip side, depletion & volatile prices of raw materials coupled with unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the market growth.



- The calcined anthracite market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the growing demand from the steel manufacturing industry.

- Asia-Pacific region to dominate the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand from Steel Manufacturing Industries



- Calcined anthracite mineral is widely used in furnaces used for steel making and is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

- Anthracite often referred to as black coal or hard coal contains carbon content of more than 92% and has very fewer impurities as well as the highest energy density among all types of coal.

- Anthracite is calcined at a temperature over 1200°C in an electrical or gas furnace which reduces volatile, moisture, and sulfur content to less than 2%. Calcined anthracite has excellent grain stability and good physical properties as that of graphite.

- Calcined anthracite is used in the making of electrodes, electrode paste, ramming paste, and carburizing, etc., It is also used for hearth construction in foundry furnace as well as in steel making furnaces such as basic oxygen, blast, and electrical arc furnaces.

- The growing demand for steel from various building and infrastructure activities in emerging economies is expected to drive the market for the calcined anthracite during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for calcined anthracite market during the forecast period due to an increase in demand from countries like China and India.

- In 2018, India banned the import of pet coke (petroleum coke) as fuel to limit the rising pollution levels. This move is expected to drive the market for calcined anthracite during the forecast period as an efficient and effective replacement for pet coke.

- As per the Indian Steel Association (ISA), India is the second-largest producer of steel in the world. India produced about 131.5 million tons of finished steel and 106.5 million tons of crude steel in the financial year 2019. The government's National Steel Policy 2017, which lays a road map for the significant developments in the steel industry by 2030-31. It aims to increase per capita steel consumption to 160 kgs and overall crude steel capacity to 300 million tons by 2030-31. The growing infrastructure and automotive industry are expected to drive the market in India during the forecast period.

- China is the largest consumer of calcined anthracite in the world, as well as it is the largest producer of steel in the world accounting for more than 50% of the total global production. In 2019, China produced about 996.3 million tons of steel a significant growth of 8.3% from the year 2018. The growing applications of advanced high strength steel in automobile and in infrastructure projects in China is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

- The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for calcined anthracite market in the Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global calcined anthracite market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include Aluminium Rheinfelden GmbH, Black Diamond, RESORBENT, s.r.o., JH CARBON, and Kingstone Group.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand form Steel Manufacturing Industries

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Depletion & Volatile Process of Raw Materials

4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to the COVID-19 Outbreak

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Calcination Type

5.1.1 Gas

5.1.2 Electrical

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Pulverized Coal Injection (Blast furnace)

5.2.2 Basic Oxygen Steel Making (BOS)

5.2.3 Electric Arc Furnace

5.2.4 Others (Electrodes, Filter Medium, etc.,)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aluminium Rheinfelden GmbH

6.4.2 Black Diamond

6.4.3 Henan Star Metallurgy Material Co.,Ltd

6.4.4 JH CARBON

6.4.5 Kingstone Group

6.4.6 Ningxia carbon valley International Co., Ltd (NORTHWEST INDUSTRY CO.,LTD)

6.4.7 RESORBENT, s.r.o.

6.4.8 SOUTHERN CARBON & CHEMICAL

6.4.9 Voltcon International PTE Limited



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Economies

