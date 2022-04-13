Travis Manion Foundation Expands #TheHonorProject to Seven National Cemeteries Honoring Fallen Military Heroes for Memorial Day

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - April 13, 2022 - (

To once again honor the sacrifice of fallen military heroes across the country, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) is expanding #TheHonorProject initiative to seven national cemeteries, activating volunteers to stand in for military families of the fallen unable to visit their loved ones for Memorial Day.

Through #TheHonorProject, families of fallen service members and battle buddies are encouraged to request a personal visit to their fallen hero. Around Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of TMF volunteers across the country will personally visit and place handcrafted, combat-veteran, American-made Flags of Valor wooden coins at each hero's interment location, paying their respects and pausing to reflect on the sacrifices of those service members.

In 2021, TMF mobilized volunteers to visit 4,000 fallen heroes at Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington, D.C. Now in its second year, #TheHonorProject is expanding efforts to honor heroes at seven national cemeteries including: Jacksonville National Cemetery (Jacksonville, FL); Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery (San Diego, CA); Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery (Fort Leavenworth, KS), Fort Logan National Cemetery (Fort Logan, CO); Washington Crossing National Cemetery (Bucks County, PA); Arlington National Cemetery; and a private ceremony at West Point National Cemetery (West Point, NY).

"It is our duty to pause to reflect on the sacrifices of our nation's service members each Memorial Day," said Ryan Manion, President, Travis Manion Foundation. "We are proud to expand The Honor Project this year to seven locations across the country to stand in for those unable to visit their loved ones. Our veterans, military families of the fallen and civilian volunteers are motivated to honor more heroes, to learn their stories and remember their selfless sacrifice at our nation's most hallowed grounds."

#TheHonorProject is born from the efforts of Emily Domenech on Memorial Day in 2020, whose grandfather, a World War II, Korea and Vietnam veteran is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. When Emily visited Arlington that Memorial Day and offered on Twitter to visit the graves of those who couldn't because of COVID-19 restrictions, her posts went viral. She reached out to TMF to help scale the commitment to engage every American who wants to honor the fallen on Memorial Day. TMF President Ryan Manion, whose brother, Marine 1stLt Travis Manion, is also buried in Arlington National Cemetery, was moved by Emily's action. Ryan and Emily came together to create #TheHonorProject in 2021 out of a common purpose to carry on their loved ones' legacies of service.

To submit a fallen hero or register to serve as a volunteer at a location near you, visit www.travismanion.org/thehonorproject.

About Travis Manion Foundation: Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes lives on in the next generation. For more information, please visit www.travismanion.org.

