Laser Sensor Market Size with New Growth Prospect By Top Key Players and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 11:27:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- Laser Sensor Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The global laser sensors market was valued at USD 912.50 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1565.54 million by 2025 registering a CAGR of 9.61% during the forecast period. The emerging semiconductor laser technologies are significantly revolutionizing the industrial automation process. IIoT is expected to become a game-changer for the modern factory providing a new trend to the market. The applications of an industrialized inspection need detection of the presence and absence of an object. This can be solved by using a laser sensor to address quality control tasks.



- Laser distance sensors are designed for non-contact distance measurements: laser gauges for measuring ranges up to 10 meters, laser distance sensors for up to 3,000m. These sensors are generally utilized for positioning and type classification in machine building and handling equipment.

- Moreover, in Feb 2020, VocalZoom (VZ), a manufacturer and provider of vibration sensors for industry 4.0, announced the launch of its autonomous laser sensors for the IIoT. It combines contactless, high-resolution vibration sensor technology with built-in data processing and wireless communications. It offers low-cost and fast deployment of a wide range of positioning and monitoring applications for IIoT environments.

- Further, attaining stable and accurate measurements is essential to ensure reliable product values and error-free production. The laser sensor can be used on reflective surfaces, numerous materials, and colors. These sensors are incorporated with rough, independent housing, a linear imager, a pinpoint laser emitter.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90244



Key Market Trends



Automotive is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- End-user industries such as automotive, are greatly benefiting from the advances in laser use, mostly with future sales of the autonomous vehicle. Autonomous cars use other sensors to see, notably radars and cameras, but laser vision is hard to match. Radars are reliable but do not offer the resolution needed to pick out things like arms and legs. Cameras deliver the detail but it requires adopting machine-learning-powered software such that it that can translate 2-D images into 3-D understanding. Lidar on the other hand offers hard, computer-friendly data in the form of exact measurements.

- In June 2020, Mouser has enhanced the lidar vision SPL S 1 L90 A and SPL S 4 L90 A lasers from Osram Opto Semiconductors. The high -power, infrared SMT components feature a 905 nm laser wavelength suitable for use in autonomous vehicles and other LiDAR applications. The lasers provide a typical output of 120 W at 40 A per channel, at up to 33 % efficiency. The lasers feature low thermal resistance, enabling heat to dissipate quickly from components even when operating at high currents.

- Further, currently, Livox Technology is bringing its Livox Tele -15 automotive lidar to the global market on a mass-producible scale. It is designed for advanced long-distance detection, where the Livox Tele -15 offers a durable, high precision system in a compact form. Now, objects with low reflectivity have an increased detection range of 60 % from 200 meters to 320 meters at 10 % reflectivity, and it will also detect objects at 500 m with 50 % reflectivity, previously requiring 80 % reflectivity at that distance.



North America is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- The North American region is known to be the early adopters of new technology in manufacturing, design, and research in the laser sensor. The region's prominence drives the demand in exporting electronics equipment and growing end-user industries that are significant consumers of laser sensors such as defense, consumer electronics, etc.

- In military and protection, the Pentagon developed an infrared laser that can identify a person's unique cardiac signature up to 200 meters away. The laser prototype which is known as Jetson is used in the measurement of surface vibrations caused by the heartbeat at a distance. Under suitable conditions, the technology can achieve an identification 95 percent of the time.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90244



- Moreover, the Department of Defense, at the request of United States special operations forces, used the principle, primarily to develop an infrared laser that can be used in the identification of enemy combatants from a significant distance by reading their cardiac signature. The laser is expected to penetrate clothing and achieve an identification roughly 95% of the time from up to 200 meters away.

- Further, in Oct 2019, the during the association of the United States Army's annual meeting, the defense giant L3Harris Technologies announced that the company got an order from the Army for 65 electro-optical sensor suite units, to mount on the service's latest Shadow drones. The drones are configured to fit on the Tactical Unmanned Air Systems Shadow UAV (RQ-7Bv2), the contract is for 65 WESCAM MX-10D electro-optical, infrared and laser designator sensor suites.



Competitive Landscape



The Laser Sensor market is highly competitive owing to the presence of multiple vendors. The market appears to be moderately concentrated. Multiple non-laser companies are entering the market to leverage the opportunities its presents or use the sensors for their applications. Additionally, many laser manufacturers are making acquisitions to expand their product portfolio. Some of the recent developments in the industry are as follows: -

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumption and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing Practices

4.2.2 Reduction of Price Leading to Large Scale Application

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Requirement of Power and Energy Density for Measuring Smaller Beams

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> Laser Sensor Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Laser Sensor Market Size with New Growth Prospect By Top Key Players and Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.