Shotcrete Accelerator Market Size Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 11:29:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- Shotcrete Accelerator Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Global Shotcrete Accelerator Market is projected to register a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period



The construction industry and mining industry are some of the industries that are badly impacted by COVID-19. Because of a lack of funds, labor shortage, and lockdown regulations, many projects were halted in 2020. Due to a ban on inter-state travel, an exodus of migrant workers, also known as informal sector workers, wreaked havoc on the supply chain. This caused less consumption of construction materials and decreased demand and supply. However, the construction industry is likely to witness growth in the coming years, owing to developing economies such as China and India thus increasing the market for shotcrete accelerator in the construction industry. Owing to this, the market is expected to grow post-recovery.



- Over the medium term, the major factors driving the market are growing demand from the construction and infrastructure industry along with increasing demand from the mining sector.

- On the flip side, the limited performance of alkali-free shotcrete accelerators coupled with unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the market growth.

- Asia-Pacific region to dominate the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113887



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand form the Construction and Infrastructure Industry



- The shotcrete accelerators are widely used in a variety of construction activities and are expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

- Shotcrete often referred to as sprayed concrete, before being sprayed, concrete is fed through a nozzle jet at a high speed. The other constituents such as water, setting accelerators, compressed air, etc., are introduced at the nozzle and are projected onto the surface where it adheres to the substrate immediately.

- Shotcrete is widely used in excavation & protective lining for tunneling, underground construction, concrete repair, restoration of buildings, slope stabilization, lightweight structures, and other applications.

- Accelerators control the setting of shotcrete after it is applied onto the substrate. The uniformity and consistency of accelerator in the shotcrete increases the quality and stability of the structure. The chemical composition and characteristics of accelerators influence on the settling of concrete.

- The global construction industry is expected to reach USD 8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by countries, such as India, China, and the United States. ​

- The US Census Bureau has been providing more permits for the construction of new residential buildings due to the current trend of a multi-family building, along with a rise in the migration to cities.

- According to US Census Bureau, construction spending in the United States in both private, as well as public construction in 2020, is around USD 1400 billion.

- The growing need for infrastructure activities due to rapid urbanization and increasing population in emerging economies is expected to drive the market for the shotcrete accelerator during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for the shotcrete accelerator market during the forecast period due to an increase in demand from countries like China and India.

- The Indian government has allocated USD 63 billion for the infrastructure sector in 2019-20 and is planning to spend USD 1.4 trillion over the next five years. Furthermore, the construction industry in India has received a major boost by the investment of USD 1.4 billion through private equity and venture capital investments during October 2019.

- Globally, India is the second-largest producer of coal with around 730 million tons of coal in FY2019 and the fourth-largest in iron ore with 187 million tons in FY2019. According to the Ministry of Mines, India has the seventh-largest bauxite reserves in the world.

- Moreover, according to the National Development and Reform Commission of China, the Chinese government approved 26 infrastructure projects at an estimated investment of about USD 142 billion in 2019 which are expected to be completed by 2023. The growing infrastructure investment and building of complex structures are expected to drive the market for a shotcrete accelerator.

- The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for the shotcrete accelerator market in the Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global shotcrete accelerator market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include Sika AG, MBCC Group, CHRYSO India, MAPEI S.p.A., and The Euclid Chemical Company, among others.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113887

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Construction and Infrastructure Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Mining Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Limited Performance of Alkali-Free Shotcrete Accelerators

4.2.2 Unfavourable Conditions Arising Due to the COVID-19 Outbreak

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 State

5.1.1 Liquid

5.1.2 Powder

5.2 Mixing Process

5.2.1 Wet

5.2.2 Dry

5.3 Type

5.3.1 Alkali-free

5.3.2 Alkaline Aluminate-based

5.3.3 Alkaline Silicate-based

5.3.4 Other Types

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Construction & Infrastructure

5.4.2 Mining

5.4.3 Other Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis** / Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alumichem A/S

6.4.2 MBCC Group

6.4.3 CHRYSO India

6.4.4 CICO Group

6.4.5 DRACO Italiana SpA

6.4.6 Industrias Químicas del Ebro, S.A.

6.4.7 JE Tomes

6.4.8 Mapei S.p.A.

6.4.9 Maplad

6.4.10 MC-Bauchemie

6.4.11 MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd

6.4.12 Sika AG

6.4.13 Target Products Ltd

6.4.14 The Euclid Chemical Company



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Investments in Infrastructure from Emerging Economies

Request For Full Report >> Shotcrete Accelerator Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Shotcrete Accelerator Market Size Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.