Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadiene Market Size Trends, Share, Growth, Supply and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 11:29:21 / Comserve Inc. / -- Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadiene Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for hydroxyl terminated polybutadiene is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% globally during the forecast period. Growing demand from the construction industry along with increasing demand from the aerospace & defense industry are driving the market growth. On the flip side, higher production costs coupled with unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.



- The hydroxyl terminated polybutadiene market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the growing demand from the construction industry.

- Asia-Pacific region to dominate the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as India and China.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand from the Construction Industry



- Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene is used in the formulation of adhesives and sealants which are used in the insulated glass sealants, waterproofing, and other sealing applications. It is used in the formulation of polyurethane foam, which is used for efficient insulation by sealing gaps and air leaks, thereby maintaining the interior temperature and reducing energy consumption.

- Moreover, the construction industry in the United States continued to expand in the future, owing to a strong economy and positive market fundamentals for commercial real estate, along with an increase in federal and state funding for public works and institutional buildings.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113888



- The growing urbanization and construction activities are expected to drive the market for hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from countries like India and China.

- Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene is used as in the encapsulants or potting compounds in the electrical and electronics industry. Apart from electronics, hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene, based sealants are used in the automobile industry for sealing headlamps, speakers, bumper, and damping material. With China and India being a leading manufacturer in the automotive industry with a total production of about 30.2 million vehicles for the year 2019, with a decrease of 7.5% and 12% in production, respectively. However, the growing green initiatives combined with the success of electrical and hybrid vehicles are expected to drive the market.

- Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene is used in the formulation of solid rocket propellants for binding fuel and oxidizing agent. The growing space explorations from countries like China and India are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

- Moreover, the growing construction industries in India and China is expected to drive the market. According to the National Development and Reform Commission, the Chinese government approved 26 infrastructure projects at an estimated investment of about USD 142 billion in 2019 which are estimated to be completed by 2023. Furthermore, the Indian government has allocated USD 63 billion for the infrastructure sector in 2019-20 and is planning to spend USD 1.4 trillion over the next five years.

- The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global hydroxyl terminated polybutadiene market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a major share of the market. Few companies include Cray Valley, CRS Chemicals, Evonik, Island Pyrochemical Industries (IPI), and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113888

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Construction Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Aerospace & Defense Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Higher Production Costs

4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to the COVID-19 Outbreak

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-User Industry

5.1.1 Construction & Water Proofing

5.1.2 Aerospace & Defense

5.1.3 Electrical & Electronics

5.1.4 Automotive

5.1.5 Others (Rubber, Textile, Plastics, Paints & Inks, etc.,)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cray Valley

6.4.2 CRS Chemicals

6.4.3 Evonik

6.4.4 Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

6.4.5 Island Pyrochemical Industries (IPI)

6.4.6 Mach I, Inc

6.4.7 Orion Chem Pvt Ltd.

6.4.8 The RCS Store



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Demand Form the Emerging Economies

Request For Full Report >> Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadiene Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadiene Market Size Trends, Share, Growth, Supply and Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.