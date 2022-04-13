Wireless Testing Market Size Overall Study Report with Top Key Players , and Application Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 11:28:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- Wireless Testing Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The wireless testing market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.25% over the forecast period. Wireless technology has evolved over the year for communicating voice, data, and video across the world. Additionally, the emergence of machine-to-machine communication and IoT sensors, connected to the internet for full-time access, has driven the demand in the wireless testing market.



- In 2020, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) outlined the higher requirement standards for wireless testing of fifth-generation (5G) network and cellular communication devices. Some of these changing requirements include technologies, such as IEEE 802.11ad, EEE 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC, among others.

- This next-generation wireless technology not only is fueling new wireless standards but also evolving the design and test mobile devices. For instance, 5G requires wider-bandwidth RF/microwave instruments. Besides, the development of multiple-antenna technologies, like MIMO and beamforming, created a demand for modular and flexible instrumentation to test single antenna devices to 8 × 8 MIMO devices and beyond.

- With the increasing use of 5G networks and devices, it brings high potential opportunities in the market. The vendors in the market need to upgrade or develop testing equipment, compatible with the technology. Moreover, the emergence of IIoT and machine-t-machine (M2M) communication is also estimated to give a boost for market growth, especially for telecommunication applications.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90259



Key Market Trends



The IT and Telecommunication Segment to Witness Significant Growth



- In the recent past ten years, the telecommunication industry witnessed a growth in the number of cellular network subscriptions worldwide. Additionally, innovation is moving toward faster and more actively responsive connections. Therefore, the testing equipment is increasingly needed in the span of these domains, starting at the design stage for test and validate the design and at the R&D stage for performing pre-conformance testing, manufacturing built to test, and optimizing the performance of the deployed network with the cellular network.

- LTE is the one of most popular wireless technologies worldwide till date, with the highest number of deployments. In advent to this, due to the evolution of LTE-A and LTE-A Pro (LTE Advanced and LTE Advanced Pro) for offering higher bandwidth range and multi-gigabyte data rates, the vendors are increasingly using these wireless testers for optimizing LTE performance to 4.9G.

- In terms of 5G, the network is rapidly gaining traction in the telecommunication industry, due to its capability to enhance the massive machine-to-machine communication with extremely low latency. Also, the 5G device manufacturers are needed to comply with the latest 5G NR compliance, which is further driving the demand for a wireless tester in the industry. According to 5G Americas, the number of 5G subscribers is estimated to increase from 0.7 million to 1.3 billion by 2023. This is determined to drive the studied market's growth.



North America to Witness the Largest Market Share



- The growing demand for wireless technology in the automotive industry has also surged the need for wireless testing in the industry. Spectrum analyzers are highly being used to meet automotive radar test requirements. The spectrum analyzer is ideal equipment on the production floor for these high-frequency applications. Housing the most prominent global automotive players (13 major automotive manufacturers) and wireless testing vendors, including (Keysight, Viavi, and EXFO, among others) in the region is expected to emerge as a source for innovation, and it is estimated to hold the significant market share.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90259



- According to the American Automotive Policy Council, in the past five years, the exports from the automotive sector were valued at USD 692 billion, and the automotive industry alone contributes to 3% of the region's GDP, which effectively contributes to the growth of the market studied. To gain market share, the companies in the area are actively making product innovations. For instance, The Keysight E8740A automotive radar signal analysis and generation solution facilitates the analysis and generation of automotive radar signals across the 24 GHz, 77 GHz, and 79 GHz radar frequencies, and it possesses the capability to address growing bandwidths of 5 GHz and beyond.

- The consumer electronics industry has also seen significant growth in the region. According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the United States witnessed sales of the smartphone worth USD 77.5 billion in 2019. In September 2019, the Federal Communications Commission authorized more than USD 112.2 million during the next decade to expand broadband to about 48,000 unserved rural homes and businesses.



Competitive Landscape



The market for wireless testing is moderately consolidated due to the presence of a few companies dominating the market. Additionally, these companies gained expertise across the industrial requirements, and they are continuously seeking opportunities to make strategic acquisitions and partnerships with end-users to gain more market share.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Difination

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Smartphones and Smart Wearables

4.4.2 Growing Demand for Cloud Computing and IoT Devices

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Lack of Standardization in Connectivity Protocols



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> Wireless Testing Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Wireless Testing Market Size Overall Study Report with Top Key Players , and Application Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.