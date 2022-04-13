Semiconductor Equipment Market Size Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 11:26:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- Semiconductor Equipment Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The semiconductor equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period



- The overall semiconductor industry is driven by smartphones and other applications across consumer electronics, automotive applications, etc., as these industries have been driven by technology transitions, such as wireless technologies (5G) and Artificial intelligence. Owing to these factors, the total wafer shipments that declined in 2019 are expected to resume growth in 2020.

- This is indicative of the data released by Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), which stated that Semiconductor Equipment Industry experienced a 10.5% drop to USD 57.6 billion in 2019, but is expected to recover in 2020 and reach new highs in 2021.

- One of the major beneficiaries of the expansion of 5G networks is the Smart Phone segment that makes extensive use of semiconductor chips. The proliferation of 5G in emerging economies is expected to increase the penetration of smartphones. Samsung, in 2019 shipped 295.1 million smartphones across the world. It held a 20.9% market share, up from 20.3%, respectively, in 2018. Hence, presently the mobile system-on-chip (SoC) designs for tablets and smartphones are among the fastest-growing class of MPUs.

- The etch equipment industry is likely to experience continued demand for mature 200mm equipment, considering the increasing demand for 200mm Wafer from Internet of Things, automotive and industrial applications, driven by Asia.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90230



Key Market Trends



Increase in Demand of Smartphones will Drive the Market



- Consumer Electronics is the fastest-growing segment among all, which is contributing to market growth. The main driving force for this segment is the growth of smartphones, which is expected to rise, with the rise in population.

- Mobile subscribers are also expected to grow from 5.1 billion in 2018 to 5.8 billion in 2025 as per GSM 2019 Report. Due to the miniaturization trend of mobile devices, there has been a rise in the semiconductor industry, which in returns drives the market for the semiconductor equipment market.

- Moreover, according to the Consumer Technology Association, smartwatch unit sales reached 141 million (unit sales) in 2018, from 75 million in 2017, which is expected to contribute to the semiconductor industry.

- Samsung introduced its Galaxy Watch in August 2018, a smartwatch with a Bluetooth or standalone LTE model. Moreover, Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, also launched the Amazfit Verge and the Amazfit smartwatch.

- Therefore, all the above factors are expected to drive the market for the semiconductor equipment.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Drive the Market Growth



- The Asia-Pacific semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is projected to witness high growth due to the cyclical resumption of growth in the semiconductor industry and the expansion of the equipment manufacturers operating in the region. One of the major factors for this expansion is the financial support that Asian governments are extending to this industry. Chins established the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund that supports the expansion of the domestic equipment industry.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90230



- The Government of India recently proposed launching a new scheme in line with the "Assemble In India" proposal of the 2019-20 Economic Survey to make India a hub for electronic manufacturing in the near future. India and Israel have been collaborating to facilitate the development of the Indian electronics manufacturing industry, and the 11th India Israel Forum recently proposed the introduction of USD 912 million capex subsidy for new equipment introduction to the industry.

- The growing investment in R&D is expected to keep the region ahead of the curve during the forecast period. For instance, TSMC is investing in a new R&D center that is expected to become functional in 2020 and aims to facilitate the development of the futuristic 3-nanometer process or even more advanced technology. TSMC plans to undertake mass production of the 5nm process in the first half of 2020 and 3nm in 2022.



Competitive Landscape



The semiconductor equipment market is mature, with a small number of large companies accounting for the vast majority of revenue, profit, and growth. Firm specialization is driven by the high research and development investments and capital expenditures required to compete in the SME industry. Some of the key players are Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding Semiconductor Company, and KLA Corporation. Few recent developments in this market are

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.2.5 Threat of Substitutes Products

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices Boosting the Manufacturing Prospects

4.3.2 Proliferation of Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and Connected Devices across Industry Verticals

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Dynamic Nature of Technologies Requires Several Changes in Manufacturing Equipment

4.5 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> Semiconductor Equipment Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Semiconductor Equipment Market Size Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.