3D TSV and 2.5D Market Size Drivers & Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Forecast 2022-2031

The 3D TSV and 2.5D Market is expected to register a CAGR of 35.3% over the forecast period. Packaging in the semiconductor industry has witnessed a continuous transformation. As the semiconductor applications are expanding, the slowdown in CMOS scaling and escalating costs has forced the industry to rely on the advancement in IC packaging. 3D stacking technologies are the only solution that meets the required performance of applications like AI, machine learning, and datacentres. Therefore, the growing need for high-performance computing applications is mainly driving the TSV (Through Silicon Via) market, over the forecast period.



- The 3D TSV packaging technology is also gaining traction. It enables a reduced data transmission time between chips and the current existing wire bonding technology, resulting in significantly lower power consumption with faster speed. In 2019, 2.5D/3D TSV ICs witnessed the highest revenue CAGRs in the advanced packaging semiconductor market.Since 2016, TSV has been widely used in CMOS image sensors (CIS) of smartphones and is increasingly integrated into the high-end market segment for memory devices. In 2019, hardware, like High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and CIS, accounted for most of TSV's revenue.

- Although in 2019, the semiconductor industry witnessed negative growth, advanced packaging maintained its growth momentum. In 2019, memory devices (DRAM, NAND Flash, server MPU) contributed a significant portion of the overall demand for ICs. However, all these categories have been witnessing a declining growth rate for the past two years, and the trend is expected to continue in 2020.

Key Market Trends



Consumer Electronics is Expected to Hold Significant Share



- Consumer electronics is one of the most significant segments and is expected to grow at a considerable pace due to the rising number of smartphones, tablets, and other hand-held devices. According to Jefferies and Company, global smartphone shipments are bound to reach 2.45 billion units by the end of 2020. Due to advancements in technology in major sectors, the size of products, such as gaming devices and wireless handsets, encourages manufacturers to produce miniature-sized products, thereby, contributing to the market growth. The evolution of touch screens and other advanced features stacked behind the display, such as in-display fingerprint sensors and pressure sensors, are vital elements to differentiate consumer electronics in the market that attract new buyers.

- Samsung introduced its Galaxy Watch, a smartwatch with a Bluetooth or standalone LTE model. Moreover, Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, also launched the Amazfit Verge and the Amazfit smartwatch. According to Consumer Technology Association, smartwatch unit sales reached 141 million (unit sales) in 2018, from 75 million in 2017, which is expected to contribute in 3D TSV demand. The demand for IoT-based consumer electronics may continue to gain traction, especially in Europe. This growth can be attributed to the growing trend of miniaturization and the ongoing need for connectivity.



Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period



- Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region for the market studied. The increasing smartphone adoption rates have made Asia-Pacific one of the largest mobile markets in the world. This is due to the rising population growth and urbanization. As per the GSM Association, more than four out of five connections may be smartphones by 2025. This trend is expected to increase the TSV technology usage for smartphones in this region. Industry 4.0 is also acting as one of the most emerging trends in Asia-Pacific. IoT devices and their miniaturization are an essential trend in Industry 4.0, utilizing 3D TSV. The region is investing heavily in IoT to support smart city infrastructure.

- In September 2019, the GSMA APAC IoT partnership program expanded to include more than 30 mobile operators, making it the most significant IoT community in the Asia-Pacific region. In February 2019, Chunghwa Telecom selected Ericsson IoT Accelerator to drive IoT toward enterprise customers. Such instances are expected to open the door for 3D TSV vendors. Another critical factor is the growth potential for autonomous vehicles in this region, especially in key markets like China, Singapore, Japan, and India. In June 2019, Toyota announced to invest USD 2 billion to develop electric vehicles in Indonesia over the next four years, starting with hybrid cars. In January 2018, Ford spent USD 11 billion in electric vehicles, much higher than its previous USD 4.5 billion targets.



Competitive Landscape



The 3D TSV and 2.5D Market is exceptionally competitive and consists of various significant players as it is diversified. The existence of large, small, and local vendors in the market creates extraordinary competition. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on enterprise network equipment technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definitions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview (Covers the impact due to COVID-19)

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

