Dye-sublimation Printing Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 11:24:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- Dye-sublimation Printing Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The dye-sublimation market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 8110.0 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 14235 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.7% during. Dye-sublimation printing is being increasingly adopted due to its high-quality photographic results. This process utilizes thermal transfer to shift different amounts of colored dye pigments from a carrier film to the PVC printing surface, to which the dyes bond chemically. ​



- Dye-sublimation printing is quickly gaining traction among promotional product printers due to its diverse application on a wide range of products. This printing applies to fabric and rigid materials. Companies are also adopting this type of printing for banners and ceramic tiles. It yields permanent color, which is embedded in the substrate or fabric rather than printed on the surface. Dye-sublimated fabric does not fade or crack even after several times of washing, and images do not chip, peel, or scratch.​

- In recent years, the demand for dye-sublimation printers has observed significant growth; due to this, printer vendors have initiated the production of high speed and high-volume systems for industrial facilities. The revelations in design, better printheads, and other components are further augmenting the demand. The new printheads offer faster print speed, along with an automatic circulation system, thus, reducing printhead nozzle clog, which is one of the common reasons behind the downtime.​

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90211



Key Market Trends



Household Segment is Expected to Drive the Market



- The scope of the applications of dye-sublimation covered under the study includes curtains, carpets, wall coverings, upholstery, etc. used for household purposes. Residential constructions account for a substantial market share in this segmental market and are expected to drive significant growth for the market studied during the forecast period.

- Various factors that are significantly driving the demand for the applications mentioned include the rapid rise in urbanization and an increase in disposable income. This has been responsible for a historic transformation of human social roots, by predominantly replacing the rural culture, on a global scale.

- Dye-sublimation printing is preferred in household textile, such as curtain manufacturing. Printers used for these are expected to witness increased demand owing to the usage of printed fabrics in the home textiles segment. The demand for such materials is expanding globally. For instance, according to Fibre2Fashion, the Chinese home textile market size is expected to reach USD 42 billion by 2020.​

- However, the demand for wall covering products has been steadily declining over the last few years. This is primarily attributed to the difficulty involved during the removal of an existing wallpaper. This tedious task requires the right tools, such as stripping tools and also chemicals. However, such an act could damage the integrity and appeal of the wall.



Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Highest Growth



- The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in revenue due to the increasing consumption of printed clothing in India, Japan, Indonesia, China, and Thailand. Besides, the rising adoption of digital fabric printing in China and India is anticipated to boost the market growth in the region. ​

- Increasing sales volume of clothing goods and apparel through e-commerce portals in India, Thailand, China, and Bangladesh is expected to boost industry growth. Also, favorable government regulations in India and China to promote investment in fabric manufacturing and printing are anticipated to complement market growth.​

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90211



- Further, the region has Bangladesh, a country that has gained a significant focus on Asians and other international garment manufacturers who set up factories under joint ventures as the former is a competitive destination to relocate plants due to the rising production costs the countries of their origin. Various textile producers, such as the Chinese, have also targeted Vietnam and Cambodia for investments in textile industries.

- Moreover, the region has India, which has been a significant contributor to the market studied. According to the IBEF, the Indian textile sector is one of the oldest industries in the economy and is expected to reach USD 250 billion in 2019. The trend of digital printing is catching up in India, as customers are looking for short runs and faster turnaround time. According to HP India, increasing demand from various end-user customers, such as textiles, may further improve digital printing's power to provide innovative results.



Competitive Landscape



The dye sublimation printing market is moving toward the fragmented market as market leaders are banking on diverse product portfolio and product development to gain an edge, and the number of local players is also increasing, which is creating an intense rivalry in the market. Key players are SEIKO EPSON Corporation, Roland DGA Corporation, Sawgrass Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd, etc. Some of the recent developments in the market are :

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis​​

4.4 Technology Snapshot

4.5 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry​

4.6 Market Drivers

4.6.1 The Growing Apparel Market

4.6.2 Increase in Marketing and Ad Spending​

4.7 Market Restraint

4.7.1 Capital Expenditure and Consumption Cost​



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> Dye-sublimation Printing Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Dye-sublimation Printing Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.