MEMS Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market Size Key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth Opportunities Analysis Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 11:25:09 / Comserve Inc. / -- MEMS Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The MEMS Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.73% over the forecast period. Microelectromechanical system (MEMS) sensors offer several advantages, such as accuracy and reliability, and the potential to make smaller electronic devices. As a result, they have gained significant traction in the past few years. Accelerometers and gyroscopes are the MEMS sensors of choice for providing acceleration and rotational information in drones, cellphones, automobiles, airplanes. Further, industrial automation and demand for miniaturized consumer devices, such as wearables and IoT-connected devices, among others, across regions, are among the significant factors driving the MEMS Accelerometer and Gyroscope market.



- The accelerometer and gyroscope individually provide substantial advantages to the navigation system; however, both have a scope of the data uncertainty. Preferably both of these sensors collecting data on the same phenomena and merging their output data is an appropriate option in various applications. This can be efficient with a sensor fusion strategy that combines sensory data from disparate sources and generate information that has less uncertainty. When connecting the 3D accelerometer and 3D gyroscope data, it is most useful to have both functions coexist in the same device. An example of such a device is the STMicroelectronics LSM6DS3HTR 3D accelerometer and 3D gyroscope. Appropriate applications include a pedometer, motion tracking, gesture detection, and tilt functions.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90215



Key Market Trends



Automotive is Expected to Hold Significant Share



- The MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope play an essential role in improving the safety features of vehicles. With the evolution of autonomous driving, the demand for these sensors is expected to increase multiple -fold for safety -based applications and create opportunities in the market. In March 2019, the European Commission announced a revision of the General Safety Regulations to make autonomous safety technologies a mandatory requirement for vehicles manufactured in Europe, in a bid to bring down accident levels in the region. Stringent regulations are pushing the automotive vendors to implement the latest MEMS sensor-based systems. This is creating opportunities for the market.

- Further, crash sensing for airbag control is driving the demand for inertial MEMS sensors. Companies, such as Analog Devices, Bosch, and STMicroelectronics, among others, have been instrumental in developing MEMS-based accelerometer sensors specified for a temperature range extending from -40 C to +125 C, which is suitable for enabling passive safety during the crash. Companies, such as STMicroelectronics, offer automotive-grade MEMS sensors, the ASM330LHH, to meet the current sensor demands from modern cars. The sensor integrates a 3 D digital accelerometer, gyroscope, and hardware to address automotive in non -safety applications



North America is Expected to Hold Major Share



- North America accounts for significant market growth due to its various applications in the healthcare, automotive, and defense sectors. With the high use of MEMS sensors in the advanced healthcare equipment such as Bio-MEMS is expected to drive the demand for MEMS sensors in the region. Government entities in the region are also investing extensively in the manufacturing facilities of the MEMS-based microfluidic chips.

- Moreover, according to the National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA), the healthcare spending in the United States grew by over 4.6% in 2018 and has reached USD 3.6 trillion or USD 11,172 per person accounting for 17.7% of its GDP indicating investment in addressing these trend and is anticipated to complement the MEMS sensor market demand.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90215



- For instance, in June 2019, NASA invested USD 125,000 as phase-I funding for the project by Techshot to develop in-Space manufacturing of microfluidic chips for use in biological research aboard the International Space Station. Moreover, key MEMS sensor vendors in the region are also adopting product innovation strategies to cater to advanced offerings across the industries.

- Stringent government regulations regarding passenger safety and significantly growing automotive and aerospace industries are driving the MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope market in North America. The emergence of information technology (IT), coupled with the increased usage of IoT across a wide range of manufacturing, industrial, and automotive applications, has added a new dimension to conducting business operations in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The MEMS Accelerometer and Gyroscope is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of regional as well as global tech giants. The firms are focusing on strengthening and establishing their product portfolio with the adoption of various strategies, including innovative product developments, mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions, etc. to gain a competitive edge over other players.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview (Assessment of Covid-19 Impact)

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

Request For Full Report >> MEMS Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post MEMS Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market Size Key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth Opportunities Analysis Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.