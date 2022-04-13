New Report Finds 21 Drugs Were Recalled Due to Glass-Related Issues in 2021

SiO2 Materials Science, a privately-owned U.S.-based advanced materials science company, today released the findings from their new report: Glass-Related Recalls in Pharma 2021.
The report collected publicly available recall information from the FDA and European regulators. The report then identified 21 instances where drugs were recalled due to glass-related issues between January 1 2020 and December 31 2021. The causes identified include recalls for delamination, particulate matter, breakage, ethylene oxide residuals and adhesive issues.
"There were 21 drug glass-related recalls in 2021," said Lawrence Ganti, President at SiO2 Materials Science. "These findings demonstrate the need for alternative primary packaging options in Pharma. Until pharma takes more meaningful steps to free from being dependent on borosilicate glass packaging, a material that was invented 100 years ago and hasn't evolved since, we will continue to see more recalls and more importantly, we'll continue to see patients' health and safety put at risk. This report confirms our belief that it's time for the pharma industry to rethink the use of glass."
To access a full report with an analysis of each of these 21 recalls, please visit: https://www.sio2ms.com/glass-related-recalls-2021
About SiO2 Materials Science:
SiO2 Materials Science is an advanced materials science corporation introducing breakthrough disruptive technology serving the biopharma, molecular diagnostic, and consumer healthcare industries. The company is located in Auburn, Alabama. The company has deep partnerships with leading professors at the foremost research universities such as University of California - Santa Barbara, University of Chicago, and MIT.. For more information, visit www.sio2ms.com.
