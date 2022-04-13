Self-Leveling Concrete Market Size Overview By Share, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:59:47 / Comserve Inc. / -- Self-Leveling Concrete Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for self-leveling concrete is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% globally during the forecast period. Growing demand from the commercial sector along with increasing demand from residential and industrial sectors are driving the market. On the flip side, unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak coupled with other restraints are hindering the market growth.



- The self-leveling concrete market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the growing demand from the commercial sector.

- Asia-Pacific region to dominate the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand form the Commercial Sector



- Self-leveling concrete is widely used in construction applications and is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113901



- Self-leveling concrete provides good flow, ease of handling, strong adhesion, and provide glossy, and excellent finish. Polymer resins containing high-flow characteristics are added to the cement, which reduces the amount of water required during mixing. Polymer resins based on epoxy, polyurethane, and other resins are used in making underlayment or toppings.

- Self-leveling concrete is used mainly in flooring applications to create a flat and smooth flooring before placing interior floor coverings such as tiles, wood, or other floorings. In the top cover floorings or toppings, the concrete or cement is mixed with polymer leveling additives to provide easy leveling and pigment dyes are added to provide an aesthetic look.

- The rapid urbanization and growing commercial spaces such as shopping malls, educational institutions, office spaces, etc., are expected to drive the market for self-leveling concrete during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for the self-leveling concrete market during the forecast period due to an increase in demand from countries like China and India.

- China has always reacted to the economic slowdown by providing stimulus through monetary policy and by increasing infrastructure investments. Post COVID-19, the Chinese government is expected to do the same to get the economy back on track by increasing investments in the construction sector, particularly infrastructure.

- Moreover, according to the National Development and Reform Commission of China, the Chinese government approved 26 infrastructure projects at an estimated investment of about USD 142 billion in 2019 which are expected to be completed by 2023.

- The Indian government has allocated USD 63 billion for the infrastructure sector in 2019-20 and is planning to spend USD 1.4 trillion over the next five years. Furthermore, the construction industry in India has received a major boost by the investment of USD 1.4 billion through private equity and venture capital investments during October 2019.

- The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for the self-leveling concrete market in the Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global self-leveling concrete market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include Sika Corporation, MAPEI Corporation, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., PurEpoxy, and LafargeHolcim

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113901

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand form the Commercial Sector

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from Residential and Industrial Sectors

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Unfavourable Conditions Arising Due to the COVID-19 Outbreak

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Underlayments

5.1.2 Toppings

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Residential

5.2.3 Industrial

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ARDEX Americas

6.4.2 Bostik (Arkema group)

6.4.3 Carbolink India Pvt Ltd

6.4.4 CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

6.4.5 CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation

6.4.6 Dubond Products (India) Private Limited

6.4.7 H.B. Fuller Construction Products, Inc.

6.4.8 LafargeHolcim

6.4.9 MAPEI Corporation

6.4.10 MAXXON, INC.

6.4.11 PurEpoxy

6.4.12 Saint-Gobain Formula

6.4.13 Sika Corporation

6.4.14 Target Products Ltd. (The QUIKRETE Companies)

6.4.15 TCC Materials



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Investments in Infrastructure Developments to Improve Economy

Request For Full Report >> Self-Leveling Concrete Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Self-Leveling Concrete Market Size Overview By Share, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.