Coal Tar Pitch Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 11:01:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- Coal Tar Pitch Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The global coal tar pitch market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 4.5% during the forecast period.



- The major factor driving the market studied is the surging demand for aluminum in the automotive, aerospace, and space industries owing to its strength and low weight.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the majority of the demand coming from countries such as China and India.



Key Market Trends



Aluminum Smelting to Dominate the Market



- The aluminum smelting is the largest segment for the coal tar pitch market owing to the demand for aluminum from various industries.

- The automotive, aerospace, and space industries pose the highest consumers for the aluminum owing to its strength and lightweight.

- In addition to it, the growing environmental regulations across the globe over the pollution from automobiles also creates a huge prospect for the demand of aluminum.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113906



- Thus directing the manufacturers to switch to aluminum for the weight reduction of the automobiles, aircraft, and more. Thereby increasing the demand for the market studied during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global coal tar pitch market owing to rising demand of aluminum for the growing demand from aerospace, automobile and space industries. Asia-Pacific also constitutes as the largest automotive sector and holds the largest aluminum market share owing to substantial industrial development.

- China is the largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world. The country's automotive sector has been shaping up for product evolution, with the country focusing on manufacturing products, to ensure fuel economy and minimize emissions, owing to the growing environmental concerns due to mounting pollution in the country. However, the market witnessed a shrink in 2018 and 2019, as the production decreased by about 4.2% and 7.5% respectively.

- Thus to overcome the environmental concerns the country is focusing on the electric vehicles segment. In April 2020 the central government of China stated that it will extend subsidies and tax breaks for NEV buyers, which include all-electric cars, plug-in hybrids, and fuel cell vehicles, for two more years to stimulate consumption, as these subsidies were previously scheduled to phase out by the end of 2020.​

- Chinese government currently offers a maximum subsidy of RMB 25,000 for EVs with a range of over 400 kilometers (250 miles), down by half from RMB 50,000 after the latest round of reductions in June 2020.​ Thus increasing the demand for the graphite electrodes segment of the coal tar pitch market in the country.

- Further more the growing demand for carbon fiber in automotive applications is also surging the demand for the coal tar pitch market in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The global coal tar pitch market is fragmented in nature. Some of the major companies are Himadri Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Rain Carbon Inc, Bilbaína de Alquitranes, S.A., DEZA a. s, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, among others.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113906

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Aluminum from various Industries

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Grade

5.1.1 Aluminium Grade

5.1.2 Binder and Impregnating Grade

5.1.3 Special Grade

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Aluminium Smelting

5.2.2 Graphite Electrodes

5.2.3 Roofing

5.2.4 Carbon Fiber

5.2.5 Refractories

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bathco Ltd

6.4.2 Bilbaina de Alquitranes, S.A.

6.4.3 Coopers Creek chemical corporation

6.4.4 Crowley Chemical Company, Inc.

6.4.5 DEZA a. s

6.4.6 Hengshui Zehao Chemicals Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 Himadri Speciality Chemicals Ltd

6.4.8 JFE Chemical Corporation

6.4.9 Koppers Inc.

6.4.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

6.4.11 Neptune Hydrocarbons Mfg. Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.12 Rain Carbon Inc

6.4.13 Shandong Jiefuyi



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request For Full Report >> Coal Tar Pitch Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Coal Tar Pitch Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.