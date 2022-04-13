Anti-Microbial Powder Coatings Market Size Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 11:00:05 / Comserve Inc. / -- Anti-Microbial Powder Coatings Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for Global Anti-Microbial Powder Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.



- Increasing demand from the indoor air quality systems combined with the need for VOC free coatings is expected to drive the Anti-Microbial Powder Coatings market.

- North America is estimated to dominate the market with the largest consumption coming from the United States



Key Market Trends



Inorganic Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market



- Antimicrobial powder coatings are used to protect the surfaces from microorganisms like fungi and bacteria. These are different from liquid coatings as they do not require binders in a liquid suspension form and a solvent to keep the filler parts.

- Antimicrobial powder coating is typically applied as a dry powder over a surface. High strength, corrosion resistance, durability, aesthetics, and easy application of the antimicrobial coatings is expected to increase the demand for the anti-microbial coatings

- Antimicrobial material used for powder coating can be segmented into three categories such as natural, organic, and inorganic materials. Inorganic materials are expected to dominate the global demand for antimicrobial powder coating material owing to their higher efficiency than organic and natural counterparts.

- Inorganic materials generally consist of copper, silver, and other heavy metals. Silver Coatings are a more dominant product segment for the antimicrobial powder coatings due to it high biocompatibility.

- U.S. EPA regulations in 40 CFR 152.25 has approved the use of silver powder for manufacturing antimicrobial coatings. This regulation helped the industry players to introduce silver powders into their product portfolios for the antimicrobial powder coatings and expected to drive the inorganic segment in the North America region.



North America is Expected to Lead the Global Demand



- North America leads in the global demand for antimicrobial powder coatings due to the increasing demand in the healthcare industry and the food preserving application in this region and is anticipated to continue this trend in the coming years. Various consumer goods such as storage bins, sanitary, tableware, and many more are dependent on the antimicrobial powder coatings.

- The United States is the largest medical device market in the world which is estimated to be around 40% of the global market and is expected to have high growth due to the rising old population as well as an increase in the number of patients with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular & diabetes. With this, the hospitals must take excessive care related to hygiene, and infection control measures, which is further increasing the demand and application of anti-microbial powder coatings in the healthcare industry.

- There is also an increase in the application of anti-microbial coatings in public and high-traffic areas, to inhibit the spread of pathogens that can cause diseases, which is further adding to the demand for anti-microbial coatings in the country.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the key players in the market include AkzoNobel NV, Diamond Vogel Paints, Axalta Coating Systems, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Berger Paints India Limited, PPG Industries Inc., among others

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing demand from the indoor air quality systems

4.1.2 Demand for the VOC(Volatile Organic Compound) free coatings

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

4.2.2 Other Restrains

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Inorganic

5.1.1.1 Silver

5.1.1.2 Copper

5.1.1.3 Heavy Metals

5.1.2 Organic

5.1.3 Natural

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Healthcare

5.2.2 Textiles

5.2.3 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.4 Food & Beverages

5.2.5 Building & Construction

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 United Kingdom

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 Germany

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AkzoNobel NV

6.4.2 Axalta Coating Systems

6.4.3 Berger Paints India Limited

6.4.4 Diamond Vogel

6.4.5 IFS Coatings

6.4.6 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.7 Thermaset Ltd

6.4.8 Teknos Group

6.4.9 The Sherwin-Williams Company



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing demand from the Food packaging sector.

