Camfil Air Filtration Experts Release a Report on President Biden National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan

The Plan Provides EPA-Backed Air Filtration Guidance for COVID Prevention in Schools and Public Buildings
Riverdale, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - The White House has recently announced the launch of the official National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, which is made available as a fact sheet on the executive branch's official website, whitehouse.gov.
In the report developed by Camfil air filtration experts they break down the Clean Air Buildings Checklist, an EPA resource designed to help managers of public buildings (such as schools and offices) ensure that their air filtration systems are adequate to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogens.
The reports covers:
● What Is the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan About?
● How Will the White House Help Improve IAQ to Prevent COVID-19?
● Clean Air in Buildings Checklist Explained - Air Filtration Tips from Experts
Read the full report covering: Biden Administration Launches National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, Providing EPA-Backed Air Filtration Guidance for COVID Prevention in Schools and Public Buildings
About Camfil Clean Air Solutions
For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That's why every step of the way - from design to delivery and across the product life cycle - we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways - so we can all breathe easier.
The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/
