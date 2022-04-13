Running Remote Launches Flexible Workplace Awards to Recognize the Best Remote-Forward Companies

MONTREAL - April 13, 2022 - (

)

Running Remote, the largest international conference on remote work since 2018, today announced shortlisted candidates for its brand-new project: the Flexible Workplace Awards. As one of the biggest awards shows focusing on the future of work, the Flexible Workplace Awards recognize outstanding remote and hybrid companies and present a great opportunity for remote businesses to stand out from the competition as an employer of choice.

"Companies across industries and sizes have shown incredible creativity and endurance while transitioning to a remote work mode during the pandemic, and it's time to recognize their hard work," said Egor Borushko, co-founder of Running Remote. "This award is designed to recognize the companies that have achieved outstanding results in uncovering the full potential of remote and hybrid work for building collaborative, diverse, and high-performing workplace environments."

Statistics indicate that, even during an uncertain time and changing job market, remote work offers benefits for both companies and employees. In fact, FlexJobs' surveys have found that 95% report that productivity has been higher or the same while working remotely and 79% would be more loyal to their employer if they had flexible work options.

The Flexible Workplace Awards recognize leading employers in remote and hybrid worlds that made an industry-wide impact in six categories:

Advancing Diversity & Inclusion

The Leading Remote-First Company

The Most Flexible Workplace

Outstanding Employee Wellbeing

Remarkable Employee Onboarding

Vibrant Remote Culture

See the full lists here: runningremote.com/flexible-work-awards/.

The judging panel consists of global industry experts with various backgrounds including Darren Murph, the Head of Remote at GitLab; Sara Sutton, founder and CEO at FlexJobs; Sacha Connor, founder and CEO at Virtual Work Insider; and Liam Martin, co-founder and CMO at Time Doctor.

A celebratory gala ceremony honouring winners will be held live in Montreal, Canada, on May 17 during the Running Remote conference. All winners in each category will participate in a panel discussion on the second day of the conference and will get a brand exposure promoted to Running Remote's 10,000-person audience of remote work leaders.

Running Remote's 2022 Flexible Workplace Awards are sponsored in part by FlexJobs, the leading career service specializing in remote and flexible jobs since 2007.

About Running Remote



Running Remote is the largest conference in the world dedicated to meeting the critical business challenges of remote and hybrid workplace transformation. In its fifth consecutive year, Running Remote is carefully curated to teach company leaders next-level, actionable strategies and tactics they can utilize the very next day to manage and grow their distributed team. Its live and virtual stages have welcomed executives from companies like Cisco, Zoom, Citrix, Twitter, Upwork, Vanguard, Toyota, Automattic and Pixar. Since 2018, more than 6,000 leaders have attended Running Remote events.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: