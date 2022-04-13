Automotive polymer composites Market Size Outlook, Size, Share, Revenue, Regions & Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:58:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- Automotive polymer composites Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for automotive polymer composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the market is the significant growth in usage of the plastic in automotive manufacturing. The market is also benefitted from the higher adoption of electric vehicles in places like Europe, China, and North America.



- However, the global slowdown of the automotive industry due to demand decline is expected to act as a restraint for the automotive polymer composites market.

- Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the market with the largest consumption coming from countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. However, Africa is likely to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period owing to growth over the small base.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Use of Polymers in Light Vehicle Segment



- The automotive industry has been focusing on vehicle weight reduction for decades as vehicle weight has a direct impact on driving dynamics and fuel efficiency. As per the US Department of Energy (DOE), reducing the weight of vehicles by 10% yields an increase of 6-8% in fuel economy. As governments from around the world are implementing stringent emission regulations and even are planning to set even higher emissions standards in the coming years, the importance of lightweight materials is expected to increase.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113897



- Light vehicles represent an important market for plastics and polymer composites, one that has grown significantly during the last decade. Composites polymers are any combination of the polymer matrix and fibrous reinforcement. The average light vehicle now contains approximately 351 pounds of plastics and polymer composites, 8.8% of the total weight which has grown significantly from about 279 pounds in 2000. Composite polymers usage as a percentage of the total weight is even more in the electric vehicle.

- Major composite polymers used in the automobiles are based on polypropylene, polyurethanes, nylon, polyvinyl chloride, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) and others. The polypropylene and polyurethanes only accounts for more than 40% share in the market studied.

- Hence, Increasing share of plastics in automobiles is expected to boost the automobile polymer composites market.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market



The global automotive polymers market is dominated by Asia-Pacific region owing to it huge automobile production base from counties like china, India, Japan, and South Korea. After a study growth till 2017, the automobile industry has seen a decline of 1.8% in 2018 in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2019, the production has further declined by 6.3% owing to the fall in sales demand in countries like India along with global slowdown. In 2020, the COVID-19 has further affected the automotive composite polymers market owing to automotive production halt because of lockdowns in major countries. However, automotive polymers market in the region will benefit from tightening environmental regulations in the countries like India where automobiles are expected to shift to BS 6 standard which forced automobile manufacturer to use more lightweight materials to increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Booming electric vehicles industry in China and japan is also furthering the cause for composite polymers in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the key players in the market include BASF SE, SGL Group, Covestro AG., Hexcel Corporation, Solvay, and DuPont.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113897



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Use of Composite Material in Light Vehicle Segment.

4.1.2 High Growth of Electric Vehicles Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Slow Down in Automobile Industry

4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Resin

5.1.1 Polypropylene

5.1.2 Polyurethanes

5.1.3 Nylon

5.1.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

5.1.5 ABS

5.1.6 Polyethylenes

5.1.7 Polycarbonate

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger cars

5.2.2 Light commercial vehicles

5.2.3 Trucks and Buses

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 United Kingdom

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 Germany

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Morroco

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Covestro AG

6.4.3 DuPont

6.4.4 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.5 Kolon Industries

6.4.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporatio

6.4.7 SGL Carbon

6.4.8 Solvay

6.4.9 Teijin Carbon

6.4.10 Toray Advanced Composites



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request For Full Report >> Automotive polymer composites Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Automotive polymer composites Market Size Outlook, Size, Share, Revenue, Regions & Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.