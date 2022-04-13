Sri Lanka Lubricants Market Size Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share and Demand Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:58:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- Sri Lanka Lubricants Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for Sri Lanka Lubricants is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period.



Increasing usage of lubricants in automobiles and other reasons are driving the market growth.



Decreasing mining and construction activities and the Impact of COVID-19 which in turn is expected to hinder the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand for Heavy Equipment from Agriculture Segment



- Sri Lanka, though a small nation, is reasonably endowed with industrial minerals but not with metallic and energy minerals. Sri Lanka's mining industry majorly focuses on ceramic raw materials, construction materials, fertilizer materials, graphite, and other materials.

- Tractor, Cultivator, Plows, Harrows, Seed Drills, Transplanter, and others are the common farming equipment that are being used for agriculture purposes. These types of heavy machinery need lubricants for continuous smooth functioning and efficient farming activities.

- The Sri Lankan government introduced Three year National Food Production Programme in 2016 that mainly focuses on increased production of crops locally, minimum food imports, and others. These factors have resulted in the growth of the agriculture segment in the country.

- Overall, LKR. 1.7 billion has been allocated in 2019 for agriculture sector modernization programs that enhance technologies and agricultural infrastructure.

- According to the Department of Census & Statistics Sri Lanka, agriculture production has witnessed highs and lows in recent years. The impact of COVID-19 on this region is one the main reasons in declining the usage of farming technologies and production of various agriculture machineries in recent times.



Expansions in Lubricant Production and other Manufacturing Activities



- During the year 2018, a total of 4,442.3 Kilo Liters of Lubricants were exported to regional markets around Sri Lanka. Chevron Ceylon Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Shell Markets (Middle East) Limited, and ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte. Limited are the major exporters to other regions.

- Leading companies such as Chevron Ceylon Limited, IOC, and Laugfs Holdings Limited have blending plants in Sri Lanka that offer products for both the automobile, industrial sectors, with export capabilities to other regions.

- Recently, another world-leading lubricant company Hyrax Oil Sdn opened a lubricant plant in Sri Lanka in 2019 in collaboration with the Ceylon Petroleum Corp. which can increase the supply of lubricants.

- Mahindra & Mahindra inaugurated its first assembly plant in Sri Lanka with its local joint venture partner Ideal Motors, under the subsidiary Mahindra Ideal Lanka in 2019. Also, Skoda Auto is planning to expand its market in Asia-Pacific by launching new products in Sri Lanka, in 2020.

- Automobile lubricant sales quantities have been slightly increasing between 2014-2018 due to increasing overall usage of automobiles in the form of used cars, in Sri Lanka.

- Due to the COVID-19, lockdown has been implemented all over the country in the first quarter of 2020. Productions and sales in various industries have been stopped by the government. This has impacted the growth and demand for lubricants from end-user industries and this decline in sales is expected to continue in near future (till end of 2020).



Competitive Landscape



The Sri Lanka lubricants market is consolidated in nature with a few major players occupying a large portion of the market. Some of the major companies are Chevron Ceylon Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Laugfs Holdings Limited, and ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte.and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Usage of Lubricants in Automobiles

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.2.2 Decreasing Mining and Construction Activities

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Engine Oil

5.1.2 Transmission and Hydraulic Fluid

5.1.3 Metalworking Fluid

5.1.4 General Industrial Oil

5.1.5 Gear Oil

5.1.6 Grease

5.1.7 Other Product Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power Generation

5.2.2 Automotive and Other Transportation

5.2.3 Heavy Equipment

5.2.4 Metallurgy and Metalworking

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bharat Petroleum

6.4.2 BP Middle East LLC

6.4.3 Ceylon Petroleum Corporation

6.4.4 Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC

6.4.5 ExxonMobil Asia Pacic Pte

6.4.6 Indian Oil Corporation Limited

6.4.7 Laugfs Holdings Limited

6.4.8 Lubricant Company Sinopec

6.4.9 Motul

6.4.10 Shell Markets (Middle East) Limited

6.4.11 Total Oil India Private Limited

6.4.12 Toyota Tsusho Corporation

6.4.13 Valvoline LLC



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

