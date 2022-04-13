Clear Brine Fluids Market Size Growth Analysis By Share, News, Demand, Opportunity Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:57:42 / Comserve Inc. / -- Clear Brine Fluids Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Global Clear Brine Fluids Market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period



The market was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to nationwide lockdowns, strict social distancing measures, and worldwide traveling restrictions that disrupted the global oil and gas industry. The oil demand in China suffers the most in the first quarter, with a year-on-year fall of 1.8 million barrels per day (mb/d). In the second quarter, an improving situation in China offsets deteriorating demand elsewhere. However, a progressive recovery takes place through the second half of 2020. For 2020, the overall drop in the first half has lead to the decline in global oil demand of around 90,000 barrels a day in 2020 compared with 2019 which affected the growth of the clear brine fluids market.



- Over the medium term, the factors driving the growth of the market are increasing enhanced oil recovery operations to improve the efficiency of oil production accompanied by extensive exploration for locating crude oil reservoirs in the study period.

- However, on the flip side, fluctuations in crude oil prices and the Impact of COVID-19 are likely expected to hinder the market growth of clear brine fluids.

- The Middle-East and Africa region is estimated to dominate the market with the largest consumption coming from countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar. However, North America is likely to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113896



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from the Oil and Gas Exploration Activity



- Clear brine fluids are salt-based solutions that find applications in extracting and drilling operations for the petroleum and gas sector. These fluids also aid in controlling high-temperature and high-pressure in the reservoir during conventional drilling processes and further reducing the damage and hazards. Proliferating the oil and gas sector along with increasing drilling of rigs for gas extraction will significantly contribute to the industry expansion during the forecast period.

- Depleting of easily available natural gas and crude oil sources is forcing energy companies to look for unconventional energy sources, accompanied by increasing adoption of efficient techniques will further boost the clear brine fluids markets. Industry players are developing energy products from unconventional resources including gas hydrates, coal bed methane, shale gas/oil, and tight gas sands. Clear brine fluids requirement for the exploration and extraction of such energy sources from the reserves will accentuate the volume.

- The raw materials including sodium, calcium, cesium, chlorine, potassium, and bromine are used in the manufacture of multiple types of clear brine fluids. Zinc/calcium bromide and potassium chloride products are estimated to have significant market share. Calcium bromide brine solutions are used for reducing formation damage due to clay swelling and dispersion. While Potassium chloride is used for stabilization of water-sensitive clays from the high pressure developed in the reservoirs.

- EIA forecasts that global consumption of petroleum and liquid fuels will average 97.5 million b/d for all of 2021, which is up by 5.3 million b/d from 2020. It also forecasted that consumption will increase by another 3.8 million b/d in 2022 to an average of 101.3 million b/d.

- However, due to COVID-19, the number of oil rigs in operation has reduced in 2020. For example, according to Baker Hughes, the number of oil rigs have fallen from 2,073 in January 2020 to about 1,176 May 2020. This is expected to negatively affect the clear brine fluids market in the current year.

- All the abovementioned factors, are expected to have a significant impact on the market in the coming years.



Middle-East and Africa to Dominate the Market



- Middle-East and Africa region has accounted for a significant share in the clear brine fluids market owing to the region being the largest producer of crude oil in the world from countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, and Iran.

- Moreover, Qatar is the fourth-largest gas producer in the world and holds the third-largest gas reserves in the world (at around 13% of the global total). Iran, Nigeria, Angola, Kenya, and Mozambique are the key contributing nations to the African oil and gas sector.

- However, Africa has witnessed a downward trend in the oil and gas industry with players shifting towards geologies offering promising returns with attractive fiscal terms. Until 2019, oil and gas production was expected to grow significantly due to increasing energy import demand from the Asia-Pacific and Europe.

- The Middle-East and Africa's oil & gas industry saw a rise of 33.3% in overall deal activity during Q4 2020 when compared to the four-quarter average. A total of 52 deals worth USD 4.7 billion were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 39 deals.

- Meanwhile, due to collapse of the OPEC+ agreement and COVID-19 crisis has given demand shocks for the industry. This is expected to affect the exploration activities in the region in turn effecting the demand for the clear brine fluids.

- However, as the prices stabilize and exploration and drilling activities resume, the clear brine fluids market of this region is expected to dominate the global market.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the key players in the market include Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, Albemarle Corporation, TETRA Technologies, Inc., and Clements Fluid, among others.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113896

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Global Hydrocarbon Exploration & Production

4.1.2 Increasing Enhanced Oil Recovery Activities

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuations in Crude Oil Prices

4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Calcium Chloride

5.1.2 Sodium Chloride

5.1.3 Zinc Calcium bromides

5.1.4 Cesium Formate

5.1.5 Potassium Chloride

5.1.6 Other Product Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Oil and Gas Exploration

5.2.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Russia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 Qatar

5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.2 Baker Hughes Company

6.4.3 Cabot Corporation

6.4.4 Clements Fluids

6.4.5 EMEC

6.4.6 Halliburton

6.4.7 ICL

6.4.8 LANXESS

6.4.9 Schlumberger Limited

6.4.10 TETRA Technologies, Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request For Full Report >> Clear Brine Fluids Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Clear Brine Fluids Market Size Growth Analysis By Share, News, Demand, Opportunity Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.