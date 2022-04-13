Melt Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Size Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:56:12 / Comserve Inc. / -- Melt Blown Polypropylene Filters Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The melt blown polypropylene filters market is expected to develop at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the melt blown polypropylene filters market is its increasing demand from the food & beverage segment. On the flip-side, unfavorable conditions arising due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to impact the market studied.



- Melt-blown Polypropylene filters are all-polypropylene depth filter cartridges offering consistent particle reduction efficiencies, increased surface life, etc. It finds extensive use in water and wastewater applications.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market due to the large-scale treatment of the wastewater in the region.



Key Market Trends



Water & Wastewater to Drive the Melt Blown Polypropylene Filters Market



- Extensive application of melt blown polypropylene filters in the water and wastewater sector is expected to be the key driving factor because of the growing health concerns related to the drinking of tainted water.

- Another factor that underpins the development of the global melt-blown polypropylene filters market is the rising interest for water desalination projects so as to change over seawater into drinkable water.

- The global industrial wastewater treatment market size is expected to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2019 to USD 15 billion by 2024.

- About 75.8 million people in India don't have access to a safe water source. To cater to the basic need for clean and safe drinking water many non-profit organizations are working incessantly with help from the government. Water Aid India is one such organization.

- All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the melt blown polypropylene filters market during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate Melt Blown Polypropylene Filters Market



- Asia-Pacific region holds a prominent share in the melt blown polypropylene filters market globally and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast timeline.

- The revenue from the food & beverage segment of the region is predicted to amount to USD 44 billion by 2020 end and reach USD 63.46 billion by 2024 with an annual growth rate of 9.5%.

- In 2019, China's food & beverage market volume was the largest in the region as well as globally amounting to USD 26.7 billion. It is expected to reach a market value of USD 38.7 billion by 2024.

- Furthermore, the total revenue of the bottled water segment is estimated to be USD 103 billion by 2020 in the region.

- Thus, rising demand from various industries is expected to drive the market studied in the region during the forecast timeframe.



Competitive Landscape



The melt-blown polypropylene filters market is partially consolidated. Some of the players in the market include PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, 3M, Pall Corporation, Eaton, and Borealis AG.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Sector

4.1.2 High use in Water & Wastewater Application

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Media

5.1.1 Air

5.1.2 Liquid

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Water & Wastewater

5.2.2 Chemicals

5.2.3 Food & Beverages

5.2.4 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.5 Oil & Gas

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Borealis AG

6.4.3 Brother Filtration

6.4.4 Clack Corporation

6.4.5 Eaton

6.4.6 Lenntech B.V

6.4.7 Pall Corporation

6.4.8 PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

6.4.9 Trinity Filtration Technologies Pvt. Ltd

6.4.10 United Filters International



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

