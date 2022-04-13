Azodicarbonamide Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:56:32 / Comserve Inc. / -- Azodicarbonamide Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Azodiarbonamide Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period



The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Owing to the pandemic scenario, several countries around the world went into lockdown, which completely disrupted the supply and demand chain, thus creating a negative impact on the demand for azodicarbonamide market. This negatively affected various end-user industries such as food and beverage, leather and textile, plastics and rubber, and others. In Europe, according to an ongoing poll by EURATEX, the voice of the European textile and clothing industry, 80% of companies are already laying off workers; and more than half of them expect a drop in sales and production by over 50%, creating serious financial constraints. One out of four companies is even considering closing down their operations. However, the condition is expected to recover in 2021, thereby restoring the growth trajectory of the market studied.



- Over the medium term, the significant growth of the plastic industry is driving the market's growth. Increasing usage of plastic products such as components and parts in various end-user industries like packaging, consumer goods and automotive, amongst others is likely to enhance the market demand.

- However, regulation or banning of use of azodicarbonamide for some applications in Europe and Australia acts as a restraint for the market. Some major food chains like subway and flower foods have stopped using azodicarbonamide in their bread preparation due to its unpopular reputation of its health effects.

- North America is estimated to dominate the market with the largest consumption coming from the United States. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Plastics and rubber industry is expected to dominate the market



- Azodicarbonamide is a crystalline powder, an odorless chemical compound by nature, which ranges in color from yellow to orange-red.

- Azodicarbonamide is used in plastics manufacturing processes such as injection molding, calendaring, extrusion, coatings, slush, and rotational molding.

- It is also used as a blowing agent in the formation of the foamed plastics in the foaming process.

- Foamed plastics usage has increased the strength to weight ratio of the material along with the improvement in electrical and thermal insulation and reduced material costs.

- Increasing demand for foamed plastic from industries like air filters and construction in the next few years is anticipated to propel the use of azodicarbonamide as a blowing agent.

- In the rubber industry, it is used in the formation of vinyl (PVC). Vinyl foam is used in carpets and floor mats as it is springy and does not slip on smooth surfaces. The global market value of rubber is expected to reach USD 60.4 billion by 2026, which is likely to benefit the market studied.

- Saudi Arabia's prospects of rubber production are comprehensive, as Saudi Arabia signed USD 54.4 billion deal to offer investment in rubber manufacturing plants in January of 2019. Also, in June of 2019, Russian petrochemical company Sibur reported that it is considering the construction of a rubber production plant in Saudi Arabia.

- As demand of products like rubber seals, yoga mats, gymnasium products and shoes is expected to increase, which in turn is expected to translate into demand for azodicarbonamide market for the forecast period.

- All the afore-mentioned factors are expected to drive the demand for azodicarbonamide over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Witness a Significant Growth



- The Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the rising demand from consumers for better-quality plastics and rubber products (foamed plastics etc.) process.

- The plastic industry is expected to grow in countries like China and India. The Chinese plastic industry is growing at a high rate due to the availability of cheaper raw materials and massive demand increase in industries like packaging and footwear from developing economies.

- The Chinese government is planning Xinjiang as the hotbed for the textile and apparel manufacturing and has invested USD 8 billion. It is expected that China's northwest region is to become the country's largest textile production base by 2030, thereby boosting the market demand.

- India's plastic production is also expected to increase massively due to export growth and government investments. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, during April 2019 to January 2020, plastic export stood at USD 7.045 billion with the highest contribution from plastic raw material at USD 2.91 billion. India exported plastics worth USD 813 million in October 2020, and the export during April 2020 to October 2020 was USD 5.58 billion.

- Furthermore, India is expected to have 18 plastic parks in the near feature as the union government will be investing Rs 40 crore to increase the domestic production of plastics (According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry). This is expected to boost the demand for the Azodicarbonamide during the forecast period.

- According to Statista Market Forecast, the revenue generated by the food and beverage industry in India is projected to reach USD 7,623 million in 2021. It is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.35%, resulting in a projected market volume of USD 11,305 million by 2025. This expected growth in the food and beverage industry is estimated to positively influence the demand in the market studied.

- All such trends in the region are expected to drive the demand of azodicarbonamide market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is fragmented in nature. Some of the key players in the market include Ajanta Group, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd, Jiangxi Selon Industrial Co., Ltd., LANXESS, SPL Group, among others. The production of Azodicarbonamide has almost stopped in Europe and is completely imported.

